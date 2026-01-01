Kentucky Golden Eagles 2026 Registration

KGE Non-Competition Training Only Option (SILVER)- Athletes who choose this option train with our KGE competition team for a 1-month commitment during regularly scheduled team practices with no other team benefits.





This option is available for K-5th (attends any school or homeschool) for the month of March with an add on option for the month of April. NO PREVIOUS TRACK EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED.





Athletes MUST start in March when the GOLD team starts so that they may participate in evaluations. If you would like to add April for additional training, that is an option. But, all training must begin in March.





Full payment must be received by March 27th, 2026 to participate in April.





To be fully registered for KGE, follow the 5 steps on our registration tab on our website (you won't need a uniform, so skip that step) www.KYGoldenEagles.org