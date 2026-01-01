Kentucky Golden Eagles 2026 Registration

No expiration
No expiration
KGE GOLD TEAM: K-5th grades Competition Team (Spring season: March-May) & (AAU Summer season: June) & (July - if qualify for Junior Olympics). Athletes may attend any school or homeschool. No previous track experience required for GOLD team.
Additional costs include uniform, AAU card, State, District, Regional and National track meet fees & travel to meets.
To be fully registered for KGE, follow the 5 steps on our registration tab on our website www.KYGoldenEagles.org
No expiration
KGE GOLD TEAM: K-5th grades Competition Team (Spring season: March-May). Athletes may attend any school or homeschool. No previous track experience required for GOLD team.
Additional costs include uniform, AAU card & State track meet fees (if choosing to participate in this meet) & travel to meets.
To be fully registered for KGE, follow the 5 steps on our registration tab on our website www.KYGoldenEagles.org
No expiration
Gold team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance for the spring portion ($385.00) must be paid in full no later than March 6th, 2026. The summer portion ($100) must be paid no later than May 15th, 2026. This is Spring payment 1.
No expiration
Gold team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance for the spring portion ($385.00) must be paid in full no later than March 6th, 2026. The summer portion ($100) must be paid no later than May 15th, 2026. This is Spring payment 2.
No expiration
Gold team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance for the spring portion ($385.00) must be paid in full no later than March 6th, 2026. The summer portion ($100) must be paid no later than May 15th, 2026. This is Spring payment 3.
No expiration
Gold team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance for the spring portion ($385.00) must be paid in full no later than March 6th, 2026. The summer portion ($100) must be paid no later than May 15th, 2026. This is Summer payment 1.
No expiration
KGE PLATINUM TEAM: 6th-12th grades Competition Teams (AAU Summer season: June) & (July - if qualify for Junior Olympics) (& K-5th grades who didn't participate on GOLD team but have coaches' approval to join). Athletes may attend any school or homeschool. Previous school or track club experience or coaches' approval required for PLATINUM team.
Additional costs include uniform, AAU card, District, Regional and National track meet fees & travel to meets.
To be fully registered for KGE, follow the 5 steps on our registration tab on our website www.KYGoldenEagles.org
No expiration
Platinum team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance ($180.00) must be paid in full no later than May 15, 2026. This is Summer season payment 1.
No expiration
Platinum team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance ($180.00) must be paid in full no later than May 15, 2026. This is Summer season payment 2.
No expiration
Platinum team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance ($180.00) must be paid in full no later than May 15, 2026. This is Summer season payment 3.
No expiration
KGE Non-Competition Training Only Option (SILVER)- Athletes who choose this option train with our KGE competition team for a 1-month commitment during regularly scheduled team practices with no other team benefits.
This option is available for K-5th (attends any school or homeschool) for the month of March with an add on option for the month of April. NO PREVIOUS TRACK EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED.
Athletes MUST start in March when the GOLD team starts so that they may participate in evaluations. If you would like to add April for additional training, that is an option. But, all training must begin in March.
Full payment must be received by March 27th, 2026 to participate in April.
To be fully registered for KGE, follow the 5 steps on our registration tab on our website (you won't need a uniform, so skip that step) www.KYGoldenEagles.org
No expiration
Platinum team payments may be divided into 4 payments. Full balance ($180.00) must be paid in full no later than May 15, 2026. This is Summer season payment 4.
No expiration
KGE Non-Competition Training Only Option (SILVER)- Athletes who choose this option train with our KGE competition team for a 1-month commitment during regularly scheduled team practices with no other team benefits.
This option is available for K-5th (attends any school or homeschool) for the month of March with an add on option for the month of April. NO PREVIOUS TRACK EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED.
Athletes MUST start in March when the GOLD team starts so that they may participate in evaluations. If you would like to add April for additional training, that is an option. But, all training must begin in March.
Full payment must be received by March 6th, 2026 to participate.
To be fully registered for KGE, follow the 5 steps on our registration tab on our website (you won't need a uniform, so skip that step) www.KYGoldenEagles.org
No expiration
KGE Non-Competition Training Only Option (SILVER)- Athletes who choose this option train with our KGE competition team for a 2-month commitment during regularly scheduled team practices with no other team benefits.
This option is available for K-5th (attends any school or homeschool) for the month of March and April. NO PREVIOUS TRACK EXPERIENCE IS REQUIRED.
Athletes MUST start in March when the GOLD team starts so that they may participate in evaluations and may continue through April.
Full payment must be received by March 6th, 2026.
To be fully registered for KGE, follow the 5 steps on our registration tab on our website (you won't need a uniform, so skip that step) www.KYGoldenEagles.org
No expiration
Silver training for the month of March payment may be divided into 2 payments. Full balance ($250.00) must be paid in full no later than March 6th, 2026. This is March training payment 1.
No expiration
Silver training for the month of March payment may be divided into 2 payments. Full balance ($250.00) must be paid in full no later than March 6th, 2026. This is March training payment 2.
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