Kentucky NORML Pop-Up Shop

Fat Nugs Magazine Volume 22: Prisoners Edition item
Fat Nugs Magazine Volume 22: Prisoners Edition
$10
***SOLD-OUT Online*** Pick up your physical copy of a powerful issue of Fat Nugs Magazine, considered a collector's issue, spotlighting the stories of cannabis prisoners and the sacrifices they’ve made.
Extreme Personal Questions for Stoners item
Extreme Personal Questions for Stoners
$20
Fun Party Card Game
Weed Games for People Who Never Get Stoned item
Weed Games for People Who Never Get Stoned
$20
35 different weed games that are broken into 6 categories: "You're talking too fast, Quizzes, Improv, Way Better!, Yes!, and How?
Do or Smoke: Win or Get Baked item
Do or Smoke: Win or Get Baked
$25
This game is meant to be played wherever smoking is legal. Prepare to get baked. Grab your friends, take turns drawing cards, do the challenge or smoke as a punishment.
Let's Toke to That: The Ultimate Smoking Dice Game item
Let's Toke to That: The Ultimate Smoking Dice Game
$5
Roll out your stoner fate with the ultimate smoking dice game. Complete with six smoking challenges, this is the ultimate addition to any social smoke occasion.
Weed Wars Dice Game item
Weed Wars Dice Game
$15
Take the Weed War Dice and roll them on a flat surface. Putting aside the dice you decide to keep, roll the remaining dice a second time selecting additional dice from your second roll to make your best Weed War Dice hand.
420 Magic 8-ball item
420 Magic 8-ball
$15
Get the answers to all your questions and a sneak-peek into your baked future. The 420 Magic Ball is your go-to fortune teller for when you need answers and need them fast!
Weed: A Connoisseur's Guide to Cannabis item
Weed: A Connoisseur's Guide to Cannabis
$40
Weed has come a long way! Once a restricted substance, cannabis is now a legitimate product for purchase in shops and dispensaries across the North American continent.
Stoned Beyond Belief by Action Bronson item
Stoned Beyond Belief by Action Bronson
$25
New York Bestselling Author of "Fuck, That's Delicious"
Cannabis Saved My Life: Stories of Hope and Healing item
Cannabis Saved My Life: Stories of Hope and Healing
$25
Through a collection of profiles, Cannabis Saved My Life explores the human face of politicized, often stigmatized, topic of medical cannabis.
May Cause Side Effects: The Guessing Game with an Extra Dose item
May Cause Side Effects: The Guessing Game with an Extra Dose
$15
Game contains no actual medication. Does contain potential for good times.
Cannabis Swedish Dish Cloth item
Cannabis Swedish Dish Cloth
$8
One Swedish Dishcloth replaces 17 rolls of paper towels!
Cannabis Leaf Earrings item
Cannabis Leaf Earrings
$20
Smokies Toke Couture
Cannabis Leaf Necklace item
Cannabis Leaf Necklace
$20
Smokies Toke Couture
BlueEndo Cannabis DNA Testing item
BlueEndo Cannabis DNA Testing
$200
Take a Cannabis DNA panel and see what strains work best for your conditions!
Utokia Show Sample item
Utokia Show Sample
$25
Stash Jars
$5
Sunglasses
$1
Stickers
$1
Vuber Pulse
$35
Necklace/Earring
$20
