Kentucky NORML's Silent Auction

Prize Package: Coral Cove Jamaican Getaway.
Valued at $1600
A 4-day / 3-night stay for two guests at Coral Cove Wellness in Little Bay, Jamaica will be awarded as a conference giveaway. Airfare NOT Included
The package includes:
- Daily breakfast for two
- Full access to resort amenities, including:
- Yoga
- Kayaking
- Snorkeling
- Meditation spaces
- A guided tour of Little Bay, featuring:
- The Bat Caves
- Bob Marley’s former home
- The Mineral Pool
This experience combines relaxation, wellness, and local cultural exploration.
https://www.coralcovewellness.com/
Coral Cove Wellness Resort
2 Old Hope Road
Little Bay, Jamaica
+1 (876) 457-7594
Prize Package: Coral Cove Jamaican Getaway.
Valued at $1600
A 4-day / 3-night stay for two guests at Coral Cove Wellness in Little Bay, Jamaica will be awarded as a conference giveaway. Airfare NOT Included
The package includes:
- Daily breakfast for two
- Full access to resort amenities, including:
- Yoga
- Kayaking
- Snorkeling
- Meditation spaces
- A guided tour of Little Bay, featuring:
- The Bat Caves
- Bob Marley’s former home
- The Mineral Pool
This experience combines relaxation, wellness, and local cultural exploration.
https://www.coralcovewellness.com/
Coral Cove Wellness Resort
2 Old Hope Road
Little Bay, Jamaica
+1 (876) 457-7594