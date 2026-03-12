Hosted by

Kentucky NORML

About this event

Kentucky NORML's Silent Auction

Coral Cove Wellness Stay in Little Bay Jamaica item
Coral Cove Wellness Stay in Little Bay Jamaica item
Coral Cove Wellness Stay in Little Bay Jamaica item
Coral Cove Wellness Stay in Little Bay Jamaica
$1,000

Starting bid

Prize Package: Coral Cove Jamaican Getaway.
Valued at $1600


A 4-day / 3-night stay for two guests at Coral Cove Wellness in Little Bay, Jamaica will be awarded as a conference giveaway. Airfare NOT Included


The package includes:

  • Daily breakfast for two
  • Full access to resort amenities, including:
    • Yoga
    • Kayaking
    • Snorkeling
    • Meditation spaces
  • A guided tour of Little Bay, featuring:
    • The Bat Caves
    • Bob Marley’s former home
    • The Mineral Pool

This experience combines relaxation, wellness, and local cultural exploration.

https://www.coralcovewellness.com/
Coral Cove Wellness Resort

2 Old Hope Road
Little Bay, Jamaica

+1 (876) 457-7594

Potency 710 Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Gift Cert from Potency 710

Valued at $100

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