Kentucky State University Homecoming Weekend 2025 "For The Kulture"

Lace up your sneakers and walk for a cause! Join us for the 6th Annual Crystal Jones Woodard 3K Walk/Run on Friday, October 10th at 7:00 AM at the KSU Alumni Stadium track. Whether you walk, jog, or run, every step honors survivors, supports fighters, and remembers those we've lost. Students walk FREE, adults just $25. Let’s show up strong, For the Kulture, and for the Cure!





7am KSU Alumni Stadium