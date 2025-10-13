Kentucky State University Homecoming Weekend 2025 "For The Kulture"

Rise & Shine, Thorobreds! Kick off your Homecoming mornings with ‘Breds Are Well Sunrise Fitness Classes before your day begins! From strength training with Lori Lindsey, these FREE sessions will leave you energized, refreshed, and ready for the day. Bring a towel, water, and your vibes—let’s pack the atrium! RSVP
630a-830a Embassy Suites Atrium | Must RSVP!
Lace up your sneakers and walk for a cause! Join us for the 6th Annual Crystal Jones Woodard 3K Walk/Run on Friday, October 10th at 7:00 AM at the KSU Alumni Stadium track. Whether you walk, jog, or run, every step honors survivors, supports fighters, and remembers those we've lost. Students walk FREE, adults just $25. Let’s show up strong, For the Kulture, and for the Cure!
7am KSU Alumni Stadium
Tee off Homecoming weekend at the K-Club Golf Scramble on Friday, October 10, 2025, at Wild Turkey Trace Golf Club! Registration starts at 8 AM, tee-off at 9. Singles $100 | Foursomes $400. Enjoy green fees, range balls, lunch, snacks, prizes, and cash payouts for top teams, longest drive, and closest to the pin. Proceeds support KSU athletes—secure your spot by October 3!
8a Registration 9a Tee Off
“Where Dem ‘Breds At?” This is not just a day party—it’s the Best Damn Day Soirée. Period.The Thorobred Run alongside the Green & Gold Fish Fry Group are bringing Trail Ride Homecoming energy with eats, beats and the livest crowd in the Bluegrass—all for KSU scholarships! Southern Soul has arrived on the Hill. Be there in your green & gold boots or hear about it later!
3p-8p KSU Farm
Celebrate KSU’s 139th Homecoming with a day party in Frankfort for millennial alumni! Sounds by alumna DJ Breezy and food provided by alumna Chef P of Purple Lion Cuisine. VIP Tickets include an open bar from 3pm to 4pm and catered meal. This is a guaranteed sell-out event!
3p-8p Memories Event Center, Frankfort, KY
Celebrate KSU’s 139th Homecoming with a day party in Frankfort for millennial alumni! Sounds by alumna DJ Breezy and food provided by alumna Chef P of Purple Lion Cuisine. VIP Tickets include an open bar from 3pm to 4pm and catered meal. This is a guaranteed sell out event!
3p-8p Memories Event Center, Frankfort, KY
The wait is over! The 8th Annual BLACKOUT is here! Experience all-black sleek attire, upscale vibes, and non-stop spinning that sets the tone for Homecoming Friday night! That’s right, Friday, Oct. 10 | 9:06 PM – 2:06 AM. Don't miss this night of good energy all around! Oh, and bring a friend!
9p-2a Embassy Suites, Coldstream Ballroom
The Nightcap—the definitive Homecoming Friday experience for our mature crowd. 🍸 Enjoy live music from The KMF Band, grown folks’ vibes, and great company in the beautiful Embassy Suites Atrium. Dress sharp, sip slow, and celebrate in true Thorobred style.
9p-2a Embassy Suites Atrium
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