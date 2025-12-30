Civil Air Patrol

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Civil Air Patrol

About this event

2026 Kentucky Wing Conference Bluegrass Convention Center

1950 Newtown Pike Suite 101

Lexington, KY 40511, USA

Full Conference Ticket
$90

This ticket includes all of the weekend activities including the Cadet Ball/Commander's Welcome and the awards banquet. All members over 18 are required to be up to date on Cadet Protection to attend the conference.

Conference Only Ticket
$65

This ticket includes the Friday evening Adult Social and the Saturday conference without the banquet. In order to attend the cadet ball or the awards banquet, a full conference ticket must be purchased.

Banquet Only Ticket
$45

This ticket covers those wishing to attend the banquet only

Cadet Ball +1 Ticket
$25

This ticket is for NON-MEMBER cadets being brought as a +1. Cadets must purchase a full conference ticket in order to attend the ball.

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