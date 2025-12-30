2026 Kentucky Wing Conference Bluegrass Convention Center

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket includes all of the weekend activities including the Cadet Ball/Commander's Welcome and the awards banquet. All members over 18 are required to be up to date on Cadet Protection to attend the conference.
This ticket includes the Friday evening Adult Social and the Saturday conference without the banquet. In order to attend the cadet ball or the awards banquet, a full conference ticket must be purchased.
This ticket covers those wishing to attend the banquet only
This ticket is for NON-MEMBER cadets being brought as a +1. Cadets must purchase a full conference ticket in order to attend the ball.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!