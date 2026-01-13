Kenya Mission Trip Fundraiser Auction

Generously provided by Hawaiian Aloha Treasures 808



Immerse yourself in the spirit of aloha with this unforgettable cultural getaway. This package includes a 3-night stay paired with an authentic Hawaiian cultural experience, offering a meaningful connection to island traditions, hospitality, and heritage.

✨ Experience highlights may include cultural activities and local traditions designed to create lasting memories.

💵 Estimated value: $300+

📅 Expires: December 2026

ℹ️ Gratuity and cleaning fee not included. Please call to check availability and redeem.



A perfect escape for anyone who loves travel, culture, and the warmth of Hawaii — bid high and bring home the aloha spirit! 🌺