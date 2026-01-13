Kenya Mission Trip Fundraiser Auction

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Bay View Mini-Putt or Prisma Dance
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This striking 14" x 18" original oil painting captures a solitary cheetah poised atop a fallen tree, surveying the open African savanna. Warm golden grasses and soft, atmospheric skies create a sense of depth and movement, while the distant trees and rolling hills add balance and serenity to the composition. The cheetah’s alert stance and detailed markings convey both elegance and quiet power, symbolizing strength, resilience, and grace in the wild. Rich brushwork and natural tones make this piece a captivating focal point, perfect for wildlife enthusiasts, nature lovers, or anyone seeking a bold yet tranquil addition to their art collection. Painted and donated by Dawn Kunkel, frame donated by Holly Knuchel (Kylee's tutu and aunt).
Starting bid
Level up your game with private lesson from one of Hawaiʻi’s top pickleball talents!
Includes:
Signed premium pickleball paddle
60-Minute Private Pickleball Lesson with Keven Wong
Personalized coaching focused on skills, strategy, and confidence on the court
Lesson certificate valid through 12/31/2026
About Keven Wong:
Widely regarded as one of the top pickleball players in Hawaiʻi, Keven is known for his dynamic play and dedication to growing the sport across the islands. He has competed at elite levels and was featured nationally on the competitive series Pickleball Paddle Battle. As a passionate coach and mentor, Keven brings energy, expertise, and encouragement to players of all skill levels.
Perfect for: Active individuals, pickleball fans, or anyone ready to train with one of Hawaiʻi’s best! Donated by Keven Wong.
Starting bid
This captivating 12” x 12” oil on canvas artwork depicts a serene moment at a watering hole on the African plains. A lone zebra stands quietly in the foreground, reflected in calm blue water, while graceful flamingos gather nearby. In the distance, a herd of horses roams across open grassland beneath a soft, expansive sky.
The composition beautifully balances movement and stillness, with rich oil textures, vibrant blues, warm earth tones, and striking contrast in the zebra’s bold stripes. Elegantly framed and ready to display, this piece evokes peace, reflection, and the quiet wonder of wildlife in its natural habitat—an ideal addition for nature lovers and art collectors alike. Painted and donated by Dawn Kunkel, frame donated by Holly Knuchel (Kylee's tutu and aunt).
Starting bid
This one-of-a-kind, handmade crochet crossbody bag features a beautiful geometric star design in soft lavender, white, and pale blue hues. Carefully crafted with attention to detail, it offers a lightweight yet sturdy structure and a long, comfortable strap for hands-free wear. Perfect for casual outings, festivals, or adding a touch of artisan charm to any outfit. No two handmade pieces are exactly alike—making this a truly unique accessory. Donated by Rachel Mueller
Starting bid
Share the beauty and tradition of Hawaiʻi with this meaningful and unique silent auction package!
This special offering includes a Ti-Leaf Lei Workshop Gift Certificate from Hawaiian Aina plus a beautifully handcrafted woven hat made from natural materials — a stunning example of traditional island weaving artistry.
✨ Workshop Details:
Hands-on ti-leaf lei weaving experience
Up to 5 participants
Learn cultural significance, techniques, and history
Approximate value: $100
Expires: December 2026
Advance scheduling required
🧺 Bonus Item:
Handwoven traditional-style hat crafted from natural fibers
A beautiful keepsake that reflects Hawaiian craftsmanship and heritage
This package is perfect for families, friends, or a group looking to connect through culture and creativity — while also taking home a wearable piece of island artistry.
Bid generously and celebrate tradition, connection, and aloha! 🌺✨
Starting bid
Enjoy a relaxing one-hour massage provided by Touch of the Valley. This gift certificate offers a rejuvenating experience designed to relieve stress, ease muscle tension, and promote overall wellness. Perfect for anyone in need of self-care, relaxation, or a thoughtful wellness treat. Donated by A Touch in the Valley.
Starting bid
Capture beautiful, timeless memories with this one-hour professional photoshoot by Gabe Cabagbag, a talented photographer known for natural, heartfelt imagery of families, couples, and individuals.
This session is perfect for family portraits, couples, maternity, or milestone moments. Gabe’s relaxed style helps subjects feel comfortable, resulting in authentic, meaningful photographs you’ll treasure for years to come.
📸 Includes:
One (1) hour professional photoshoot session
Personalized experience tailored to your vision
📅 Details:
Session must be scheduled in advance
Not redeemable for cash
Voucher will not be replaced if lost, stolen, or destroyed
Valid through February 2027
Whether you’re updating family photos or celebrating a special moment, this is an incredible opportunity to work with a skilled photographer and create lasting memories.
Starting bid
Bring the flavors of the islands home with this beautifully curated gift basket from Pakahi, thoughtfully wrapped and ready to impress. This island-inspired collection showcases local Kauaʻi favorites—perfect for food lovers, entertainers, or anyone dreaming of a Hawaiian escape.
Basket Includes:
🌿 Kauaʻi Gourmet Nuts Coconut Coffee Pecans & Macadamias
🌶 Kauaʻi Juice Co. Smoked Sauce
🔥 Hawaiian Chili Pepper Sauce
🧂 Paniolo Seasoning Blend
🌾 “Crack Seed” Everything Magic Blend
🍫 Mānoa Chocolate Bars – Manakō x Mango & Lilikoi x Passion Fruit
🍯 Mānoa Honey (Island-harvested)
🧡 Hawaiian Flour Sack Towel
Beautifully presented in a woven basket with elegant wrapping and a satin bow, this gift is perfect for gifting, entertaining, or elevating your own kitchen with authentic island flavors.
Bid generously and enjoy a true Taste of Kauaʻi! 🌊✨
Starting bid
Generously provided by Hawaiian Aloha Treasures 808
Immerse yourself in the spirit of aloha with this unforgettable cultural getaway. This package includes a 3-night stay paired with an authentic Hawaiian cultural experience, offering a meaningful connection to island traditions, hospitality, and heritage.
✨ Experience highlights may include cultural activities and local traditions designed to create lasting memories.
💵 Estimated value: $300+
📅 Expires: December 2026
ℹ️ Gratuity and cleaning fee not included. Please call to check availability and redeem.
A perfect escape for anyone who loves travel, culture, and the warmth of Hawaii — bid high and bring home the aloha spirit! 🌺
Starting bid
Bring a taste of Maui to your next adventure with this tropical-themed bundle! This fun and functional set includes a stylish Maui Brewing Co. wide-brim reversible bucket hat with vibrant island print, two branded beverage koozies, a $25 Maui Brewing Co. gift card, and a golf-ready accessory pack featuring Callaway Supersoft white golf balls, tees, and a divot repair tool—all tucked in a reusable Maui-themed drawstring bag.
Perfect for beach days, backyard BBQs, or hitting the links in laid-back Hawaiian style. Generously donated by Maui Brewing Co. Estimated value $120
Starting bid
Spark your creativity with this versatile crafting collection—perfect for DIY décor, scrapbooking, classroom projects, or imaginative diorama builds. This generously packed set includes burlap sheets and banner pieces, assorted beads and trims, decorative greenery stems, crafting cord, a diorama display kit, and a curated assortment of frame and craft elements to bring your ideas to life.
Whether you’re designing rustic home accents or helping kids create something special, this bundle has the textures and tools to make it happen. Donated by Ben Franklin Crafts. Estimated value: $130
Starting bid
Bring the spa day home with this vibrant, island-inspired collection of beauty and hair essentials. This colorful set includes nourishing haircare minis from ENJOY Haircare, a stylish pro detangler by Wet Brush, and a selection of bold accessories from Haute Tropix—featuring statement palm-leaf tassel earrings, bright scrunchies, and hair elastics.
You’ll also find a soft tropical towel, soothing candles, a grooming pomade from Johnny B, and a curated basket of pampering extras—perfect for refreshing your routine or gifting to someone who loves fun, beachy vibes.
A cheerful, ready-to-enjoy bundle that adds a pop of color and relaxation to any day.
Starting bid
Capture life hands-free with performance style from Oakley in collaboration with Meta. The Meta HSTN smart glasses feature a built-in camera for photos and video, open-ear audio, transition lenses, and seamless pairing with the companion app for easy editing and sharing. This model includes clear lenses and 32 GB of onboard storage.
Requirements: Compatible Android or iOS phone, wireless internet, and a Meta account.
Safety: Recommended for ages 13+; may interfere with personal medical devices.
Note: Wall adapter and cable not included.
Estimated Value: 🎯 $399 Donated by Todd Nakagawa (Optometrist)
Starting bid
Bring home smart entertainment with this Insignia 32" Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV — a compact powerhouse perfect for bedrooms, offices, dorms, or cozy living spaces.
Enjoy vibrant 720p HD picture quality on a 32-inch LED display with smooth 60Hz refresh rate for everyday viewing. The built-in Fire TV experience gives you instant access to your favorite streaming apps, live TV, and thousands of channels — all controlled effortlessly with the included Alexa Voice Remote from Amazon.
With multiple HDMI ports, USB connectivity, and Wi-Fi capability, connecting your devices is simple. DTS TruSurround audio enhances dialogue clarity and delivers immersive sound for movies, shows, and music.
Perfect for: streaming, gaming, guest rooms, or upgrading a smaller space
Estimated Value: (add if desired)
A smart, versatile TV that makes a fantastic addition to any home entertainment setup! Donated by Cultivate Overflow
Starting bid
Treat yourself (or someone lucky!) to a calming, spa-like experience with this beautifully curated self-care bundle.
This relaxing set features nourishing lavender shampoo, conditioner, and bath & shower gel from Avalon Organics — known for plant-based ingredients that gently cleanse and hydrate while leaving hair soft, smooth, and refreshed. The soothing lavender scent creates a peaceful, aromatherapy-inspired routine right at home.
Also included:
• Handcrafted coconut milk “Matcha Love” gardenia fragrance soaps
• A stylish woven basket for storage or décor
• A salon gift certificate from Beauty Shed — because great hair is the best gift!
Perfect for: pampering, gifts, or a relaxing spa night at home
Starting bid
Bring a touch of coastal charm to your style with this beautifully handcrafted necklace from East Coast Island Jewelry. Designed with island-inspired flair, this piece features a delicate gold-tone chain accented by a striking white shell centerpiece and complementary beads for a look that’s both natural and elegant.
Handmade by a military spouse–owned small business, this necklace blends meaningful craftsmanship with effortless, beach-inspired beauty — perfect for everyday wear or special occasions.
Perfect for: ocean lovers, unique handmade jewelry fans, or a thoughtful gift
Style: lightweight, versatile, island-inspired design
Starting bid
Bring everyone together with this crowd-pleasing basket packed with laughs, friendly competition, and a meaningful read. Perfect for family nights, youth groups, or gifting!
Includes:
Oahu-opoly — A fun Hawaii-inspired twist on a classic property trading game.
Poetry for Neanderthals — Hilarious word-guessing game where you must speak using only single-syllable words!
Throw Throw Burrito — The ultimate mix of card game strategy and soft burrito-tossing action.
Notes from Jesus — A thoughtful, encouraging read to uplift and inspire.
Gourmet popcorn and a woven basket to keep it all together.
Perfect for: Family fun, game lovers, or anyone who enjoys a night of laughter and connection.
Starting bid
Savor island-inspired indulgence with this curated bundle of local treats and barware flair. Enjoy freshly roasted whole-bean coffee, rich 70% single-origin Hawaiʻi chocolate, and a jar of creamy Liko‘i (passion fruit) butter.
Elevate your home bar with a whiskey smoking kit featuring a handheld torch and oak, hickory, and cherry wood smoke fuels—perfect for infusing bold, aromatic flavor into your favorite pours.
Plus, receive a $25 gift card to Hawaiian Aloha Treasures 808, celebrating local culture, gifts, and aloha spirit.
A distinctive set for coffee lovers and whiskey enthusiasts alike! 🥃
Starting bid
Bold, vibrant, and full of life, this original acrylic painting features a luminous lion framed by lush tropical foliage and a star-kissed sky. Dynamic brush strokes and rich color layers create a sense of strength, warmth, and island-inspired wonder—making it a striking statement piece for any home or office.
Donated by artist Krista Lynn Labanon.
A one-of-a-kind artwork that brings color, courage, and aloha to your space.
Starting bid
Step out in timeless style with the RB4264 sunglasses by Ray-Ban. Featuring a sleek, lightweight frame and modern square silhouette, these shades offer all-day comfort with 100% UV protection. The refined design pairs effortlessly with casual or dressy looks—perfect for sunny island days or everyday wear.
A classic accessory that never goes out of style. 😎 Estimated value $250 to $275. Donated by Todd Nakagawa (Optometrist)
Starting bid
Engineered for performance and all-day comfort, the Flak 2.0 (A) sunglasses from Oakley feature lightweight O-Matter frames and Unobtainium earsocks for a secure, no-slip fit—even during active wear. Patented High Definition Optics (HDO) deliver exceptional clarity, while Prizm Black Polarized lenses enhance color and contrast and reduce reflected glare for crisp, confident vision in bright conditions.
A premium blend of sport performance and sleek style. Estimated value: $214 Donated by Todd Nakagawa (Optometrist)
Starting bid
Elevate your game with performance-driven eyewear from Oakley. The Flak 2.0 XL features a sleek polished black frame and Prizm Dark Golf lenses engineered to enhance contrast and improve visibility on the course. Lightweight O-Matter construction provides all-day comfort, while a secure, sport-ready fit keeps them in place through every swing.
A perfect blend of precision optics and athletic style. Estimated value: $150 Donated by Todd Nakagawa (Optometrist)
Starting bid
Elevate your game with performance-driven eyewear from Oakley. The Flak 2.0 XL features a sleek polished black frame and Prizm Dark Golf lenses engineered to enhance contrast and improve visibility on the course. Lightweight O-Matter construction provides all-day comfort, while a secure, sport-ready fit keeps them in place through every swing.
A perfect blend of precision optics and athletic style. Estimated value: $150 Donated by Todd Nakagawa (Optometrist)
Starting bid
Bring home the Google Nest Mini by Google — a compact smart speaker that does big things! Ask for weather updates, stream your favorite music, control compatible smart home devices, set reminders, and more — all with just your voice.
✨ Crisp sound
🏠 Smart home control
🗣️ Google Assistant built in
🔌 Compact, stylish design
A convenient upgrade for any room — bid and make it yours! 💙 Donated by Agape Assurance Solutions Estimated value: $40
Starting bid
Elevate your training with this premium dance set featuring BLOCH essentials and more! Includes a BLOCH mesh bag, comfortable leg warmers, bobby pin holder, therapy tape, a $50 gift certificate to Step It Up Hawaii, crystal dance-themed earrings, a sleek reusable water bottle with an inspiring quote all in a beautiful swan ballerina bag. Perfect for dancers who want style, comfort, and performance in one package.
🎁 Gift Certificate Value: $50
Estimated Value: $130
Donated by Step-N-Up
Starting bid
Tee up some laughs and style with this golf-themed bundle from The Refinery Honolulu, featuring novelty gopher golf tees,a golf selfie clip, a $25 gift card, and a stylish tote—perfect for golfers who enjoy a little humor on the course. Stay refreshed on or off the green with the Sierra Collection Fort Canteen (32 oz) by Corkcicle, designed to keep beverages hot or cold for hours, whether at work, the gym, or outdoors. Round out the experience with a premium whiskey smoking kit complete with a handheld torch and oak, hickory, and cherry wood smoke fuels—ideal for adding bold, aromatic flavor to your favorite pours.
Starting bid
Bring the whole crew together with this ultimate game night bundle packed with laughs, snacks, and cozy vibes. Enjoy a huge variety of family-friendly games including crowd favorites like Phase 10, word-play inspired fun with a Scrabble throw blanket, travel games, card holders, and more for hours of entertainment.
Sip and snack in style with a SodaStream machine, CO₂ cartridge, bottles, soda flavors, themed cups, and fresh-popped popcorn made easy with a silicone popper and kernels from Orville Redenbacher’s.
Top it off with a $100 DoorDash gift card so you can order dinner and keep the games going.
Perfect for families, parties, or cozy nights in — everything you need for an unforgettable game night in one amazing basket! 🎉
Starting bid
Bring home a touch of island sweetness with this beautifully curated set featuring a camo “Holo Holo Honey” hat, a vibrant ʻōhiʻa lehua–print tote bag, and a collection of locally inspired stationery. Also included is a fun DIY paint-your-own wooden ʻōhiʻa ornament kit — perfect for a creative afternoon or thoughtful keepsake.
A unique bundle celebrating Hawaiʻi style, creativity, and aloha — great for gifting or treating yourself! 🌿
Starting bid
Bring a touch of island beauty home with this elegant gift set featuring two framed 15“ x 15” botanical artworks by Aloha De Mele, professionally framed by Pictures Plus. The delicate floral and palm-inspired pieces add a soft, tropical charm to any space. Also included is a Biolage Winter Hydration hair care set to nourish and revitalize dry hair—generously donated by Hair in Action. A beautiful blend of art and self-care, perfect for gifting or treating yourself! Estimated value: $120
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable island dining experience with this $150 promo certificate to Monkeypod Kitchen. Savor chef-driven dishes made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, handcrafted cocktails, and their famous cream pies — all in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Perfect for a date night, celebration, or simply treating yourself while supporting a meaningful cause. Estimated value: $150.
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