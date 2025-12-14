Kenyans In Jacksonville Association Inc

Kenyans In Jacksonville Association Inc

Kenyans In Jacksonville Association Inc Memberships 2026

KIJA Membership 2026 Full Year Dues
$150

Valid for one year

This is KIJA 2026 Full Year Dues.

KIJA Membership 2026 1/2 Year Dues (JAN-JUN) 2026
$75

Valid for one year

This is for KIJA 1/2 Year Dues only. Next Due Date is July 20 2026.

KIJA Membership 2026 Full Year Dues (No Bereavement)
$50

Valid for one year

This is KIJA 2026 Full Year Dues without the bereavement benefit.

New KIJA Membership including the Application Fee
$185

No expiration

This is the membership fee new members, it includes the $35 application fee.

Missing Payments to Past Bereavements ($20 )
$20

No expiration

Use this to submit payments to past bereavements you missed ($20)

