Kenyans In Jacksonville Association Inc Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until March 23, 2027
This is KIJA 2026 Full Year Dues, plus $25 late fee.
Valid until March 23, 2027
This is for KIJA 1/2 Year Dues only. Next Due Date is July 20 2026, plus $25 late fee.
Valid until March 23, 2027
This is KIJA 2026 Full Year Dues without the bereavement benefit, plus $25 late fee.
No expiration
This is the membership fee for the full year for new members, it includes the $35 application fee, plus $25 late fee.
No expiration
This is the membership fee for 1/2 a year for new members, it includes the $35 application fee, plus $25 late fee.
No expiration
Use this to submit payments to past bereavements you missed ($20)
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