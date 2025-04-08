Entry Ticket To Kerala: Keraleeyam

Entry ticket gets access to free parking, watch breathtaking Kathakali, Kalari guest performances, journey into different aspects of Kerala via interactive experience centers, high energy music band, multiple photo booth opportunities, shop unique Kerala clothing and handicrafts, authentic Kerala food for purchase. Open all day, you choose when to visit Kerala!

Entry ticket gets access to free parking, watch breathtaking Kathakali, Kalari guest performances, journey into different aspects of Kerala via interactive experience centers, high energy music band, multiple photo booth opportunities, shop unique Kerala clothing and handicrafts, authentic Kerala food for purchase. Open all day, you choose when to visit Kerala!

More details...