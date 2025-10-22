The Parents and Teachers of Buena Vista Horace Mann

Hosted by

The Parents and Teachers of Buena Vista Horace Mann

About this event

Kermes

325 La Grande Ave

San Francisco, CA 94112, USA

Tickets for Food and Games
$1
49ers Raffle
$25

Enter for a chance to win 2 regular season tickets to see the Niners at Levi's Stadium, with all proceeds going to support Buena Vista Horace Mann. The winner will receive 2 tickets in section 235 and a parking pass.

49ers Raffle Pack
$100

Five chances to win 2 regular season tickets to see the Niners at Levi's Stadium, with all proceeds going to support Buena Vista Horace Mann. The winner will receive 2 tickets in section 235 and a parking pass.

Fill the Jar Campaign
$10

We need to raise $63,000 to cover the salaries of Bob Armstrong, our arts and enrichment coordinator, and Jesús Cortes, our dance instructor. No donation, no Bob or Jesús.

Add a donation for The Parents and Teachers of Buena Vista Horace Mann

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