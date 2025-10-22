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Enter for a chance to win 2 regular season tickets to see the Niners at Levi's Stadium, with all proceeds going to support Buena Vista Horace Mann. The winner will receive 2 tickets in section 235 and a parking pass.
Five chances to win 2 regular season tickets to see the Niners at Levi's Stadium, with all proceeds going to support Buena Vista Horace Mann. The winner will receive 2 tickets in section 235 and a parking pass.
We need to raise $63,000 to cover the salaries of Bob Armstrong, our arts and enrichment coordinator, and Jesús Cortes, our dance instructor. No donation, no Bob or Jesús.
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