Kern Oil Festival 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Top-tier visibility and exclusive recognition.
High-impact visibility and premium engagement
Strong presence and community engagement
Community support with visible recognition
Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS - treat the community to free ice cream bars while your company logo is featured on the ice cream cart, creating a sweet and memorable brand experience. (1 available)
Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo displayed at a dedicated water station where attendees receive free bottled water, aligning your brand with comfort, care, and community support. (1 available)
Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo displayed at the DJ station as the official Entertainment Sponsor, putting your brand at the center of the festival's energy and excitement. (1 available)
Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo displayed at the free face painting station, a favorite stop for families and children throughout the day. (1 available)
Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo prominently placed in the Kid Zone, featuring free bounce houses and family-friendly fun for children. (1 available)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!