Kern Energy Foundation

Hosted by

Kern Energy Foundation

About this event

Kern Oil Festival 2026

4003 Chester Ave

Bakersfield, CA 93301, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

Top-tier visibility and exclusive recognition.

  • Title Sponsorship recognition as the Presenting Sponsor on all print and digital materials, including event signage and social media
  • Recognition in all event-related press releases
  • Prominent logo placement on the homepage and sponsor page of the event website
  • Logo featured on official event T-shirts
  • Verbal recognition throughout the event by entertainment
  • Heavy equipment display opportunity
  • 10x20 exhibit space for displays, activations, and promotional materials
Gold Sponsor
$5,000

High-impact visibility and premium engagement

  • Logo placement on the homepage and sponsor page of the event website
  • Dedicated social media acknowledgement
  • Verbal recognition during the event by entertainment
  • Heavy equipment display opportunity
  • 10x10 exhibit space for displays and promotional materials
  • Logo placement on on-site event signage
  • Access to exclusive Event Recognition Opportunities (available to Gold Sponsors only. Scroll below for options)
Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Strong presence and community engagement

  • Logo placement on the sponsor page of the event website
  • Social media acknowledgment
  • Heavy equipment display opportunity
  • 10x10 exhibit space for displays and materials
  • Logo placement on on-site event signage
Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

Community support with visible recognition

  • Logo placement on the sponsor page of the event website
  • Logo placement on event signage
La Rosa Ice Cream Bar Sponsor - Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS - treat the community to free ice cream bars while your company logo is featured on the ice cream cart, creating a sweet and memorable brand experience. (1 available)

Water Station Sponsor - Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo displayed at a dedicated water station where attendees receive free bottled water, aligning your brand with comfort, care, and community support. (1 available)

Entertainment Sponsor - Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo displayed at the DJ station as the official Entertainment Sponsor, putting your brand at the center of the festival's energy and excitement. (1 available)

Face Painting Sponsor - Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo displayed at the free face painting station, a favorite stop for families and children throughout the day. (1 available)

Kid Zone Sponsor - Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsorship includes Gold Sponsorship assets PLUS company logo prominently placed in the Kid Zone, featuring free bounce houses and family-friendly fun for children. (1 available)

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