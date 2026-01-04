Kernersville Elementary’s Spring Fling Centennial Celebration

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket reserves a designated vendor space at the Spring Fling Centennial Celebration. Spaces may be located either on the grass or on the asphalt, depending on layout and availability.
This option is for businesses or individuals selling products, crafts, or services during the event. All items sold must be tasteful and family‑friendly, and alcohol is strictly prohibited on campus.
Your $25 fee includes one outdoor space where you can set up your booth and engage with families celebrating Kernersville Elementary’s 100th anniversary. Bring your best items, connect with the community, and enjoy a lively day filled with classic cars, food trucks, entertainment, and family fun.
This ticket reserves a designated space for non‑profit organizations or town groups offering free activities or resources for families. Spaces may be located on the grass or on the asphalt, depending on event layout.
All materials and activities must be tasteful and family‑friendly, and alcohol is strictly prohibited on campus.
Your complimentary spot allows you to share your mission, provide hands‑on activities, and engage with the community as we celebrate 100 years of Kernersville Elementary. We welcome groups who want to support the event through education, outreach, and family‑friendly fun.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!