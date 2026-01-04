Kernersville Elementary’s Spring Fling Centennial Celebration

This ticket reserves a designated vendor space at the Spring Fling Centennial Celebration. Spaces may be located either on the grass or on the asphalt, depending on layout and availability.





This option is for businesses or individuals selling products, crafts, or services during the event. All items sold must be tasteful and family‑friendly, and alcohol is strictly prohibited on campus.





Your $25 fee includes one outdoor space where you can set up your booth and engage with families celebrating Kernersville Elementary’s 100th anniversary. Bring your best items, connect with the community, and enjoy a lively day filled with classic cars, food trucks, entertainment, and family fun.