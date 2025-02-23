Kerosene Lamp Foundation's Online Store

A $40 donation will support a new pair of shoes for a child in need.
At 13, Consolo Adams arrived barefoot to a basketball camp run by the Kerosene Lamp Foundation (KLF), founded by former Golden State Warrior great, Adonal Foyle. Adonal also grew up in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, studying by the light of a kerosene lamp.
At that camp, a coach gave Consolo his first pair of basketball shoes — an act that sparked confidence, opportunity, and a path that led to education and career success in the U.S. Today, Consolo is giving that same chance to kids back home.
A $25 donation will pay for a backpack filled with school supplies for kids. This is part of a backpack drive that will be held by KLF next year.
The Chef Marian Foyle Scholarship Fund, supported by the Kerosene Lamp Foundation, is a vital resource for women aspiring to pursue careers in the culinary arts. Named in honor of Chef Marian Foyle, whose passion for food and dedication to empowering others inspired many, this scholarship embodies her dream of helping women achieve greatness. By donating to this fund, you are directly contributing to the success of aspiring chefs, enabling them to receive the education and opportunities they need to excel. Your support helps break barriers, fosters creativity, and creates a lasting impact on the culinary world, ensuring that Chef Marian’s legacy of empowerment continues for generations to come.
A $1,000 donation not only provides 100 copies of "Too-Tall Foyle" books, but in addition, Adonal will hold a school assembly and read to the students. You may choose the school you wish to donate the books and hold the assembly.
The Kerosene Lamp Foundation has partnered with the East Oakland Boxing Association to support the amazing programs they offer youth. The EOBA seeks to create a secure and enriching environment that inspires individuals to thrive in education, health and wellness, and community engagement.
Help support our efforts in providing Jeremy Newberry's BLOCK Toy Drive with items for children during the holidays. The donation of $25 will help purchase a new toy or item for a child in need.
A $7,500 donation will sponsor a young student from Adonal's home island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to attend the 2022 Student Program for Innovation in Science and Engineering (SPISE) which will be held in August in Barbados. This conference is for students who are interested in a career in the STEM field (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). The program will provide students with the tools necessary to prepare for a career in this field.
$700 donation will equip a young student with a new laptop computer for school.
Shattering Glass Ceilings Scholarships provide scholarships to women, 28 years or younger, who are pursuing higher education at non-profit institutions located in the United States of America. The institutions may include colleges, universities, community colleges, technical colleges, and trade schools. Students need to be already enrolled or accepted at an institution and currently paying (or planning to pay) for part of their education out-of-pocket or through loans. Through Shattered Glass Ceilings Scholarships, KLF aims to offset or cover those fees.
For athletes who are just starting out, bring to the locker room Adonal's DRIVERS series, along with a copy of The Athlete CEO. Books by Foyle tote also included.
Fit for athletes playing at all levels, receive a copy each of "The Athlete CEO," "Winning The Transition Game," and Adonal's poetry book "When the Ball is Laid to Rest." A full season of learning, resources and inspiration!
For a $15 donation, you will receive a basketball card autographed by KLF's own Adonal Foyle.
The Too-Tall Foyle Gift Pack
A perfect gift pack of children's books written by Adonal Foyle! Follow Too-Tall Foyle as he navigates the ups and downs of sports, friendship, and perseverance in this inspiring three-book collection.
📚 Too-Tall Foyle Finds His Game – Too-Tall struggles to find a sport that fits his abilities while facing laughter from other kids. Will he give up or finally discover his perfect game?
🏀 Too-Tall Foyle Makes The Team – The adventure continues as Too-Tall meets new friends, takes on new challenges, and works hard to earn his spot on the team!
🔤 Too-Tall Foyle ABC’s – Join Too-Tall on Alphabet Court, where he takes young readers through the 26 letters of the alphabet in a fun, sports-filled way!
Inspiring and fun, this three-book set is a must-have for young sports fans and a great way to teach resilience, teamwork, and the joy of learning.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!