Kerosene Lamp Foundation's Online Store

A $40 donation will support a new pair of shoes for a child in need.





At 13, Consolo Adams arrived barefoot to a basketball camp run by the Kerosene Lamp Foundation (KLF), founded by former Golden State Warrior great, Adonal Foyle. Adonal also grew up in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, studying by the light of a kerosene lamp.





At that camp, a coach gave Consolo his first pair of basketball shoes — an act that sparked confidence, opportunity, and a path that led to education and career success in the U.S. Today, Consolo is giving that same chance to kids back home.