Kerrville Camping

This Ranch-Style House is located on the Hillside of the park in an enclosed private setting and now has cable access. The Ranch House has central air / heat and can sleep up to 8 guests. It can also be rented in conjunction with the Carriage House, that can sleep an additional 6 guests. The Carriage House is only available to rent with the Ranch House. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS are allowed.

The Ranch House includes:

Full size kitchen

Refrigerator, microwave, oven, sink

Four-piece dining set

Washer / dryer

Living room with fireplace, couch and chairs

Three bedrooms which sleeps a total of eight

Two full-size restrooms with a shower

Check-in time is 3:00 p.m. Friday with a 12:00 p.m. Monday check-out.