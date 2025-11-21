Kensington Parent Teacher Organization

Hosted by

Kensington Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

KES Open 2026

339 Breakfast Hill Rd

Greenland, NH 03840, USA

KES Open - Epic Deal Package
$1,100

This package will get you a paid foursome to the KES Open, plus (4) team mulligans, (75) raffle tickets per player, and pre-paid entry into the "Par 3 Contest" and "Putting Contest". This package will include a (100) raffle ticket bonus for the team.

KES Open - Champions Foursome
$740

Four player slots for the KES Open + (4) team mulligans

KES Open Foursome
$700

Four player slots for the KES Open 2026

KES Open Single Player
$175

Single player slot for the KES Open 2026

Par 3 Contest
$20

This will give you chance to pre-purchase a single entry for the "Hit the Green Par 3 Contest", which will be on the 14th hole during tournament play.

Putting Contest
$20

This will give you chance to pre-purchase a single entry for the "Putting Contest". We are keeping the tradition from last year, and two winners will putt for a chance to win $5,000!

50/50 Raffle - 3 Tickets for $20
$20

As much as we would love the donation, this one is for the player! Winner of the 50/50 raffle will not be able to donate their winnings back to the KES Open.

KES Open - Hole Sponsorship
$300

Sponsor a hole on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Hole Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the selected hole.

KES Open - Longest Drive Sponsor
$350

Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.

KES Open - "Closest to the Pin" Sponsorship
$350

Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.

KES Open - "Putting Challenge" Contest Sponsorship
$500

Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.

KES Open "Contest Hole" Sponsorship
$750

Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.

KES Open Reception Sponsorship
$2,500

Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.

KES Open Tournament Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.

Add a donation for Kensington Parent Teacher Organization

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