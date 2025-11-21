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About this event
This package will get you a paid foursome to the KES Open, plus (4) team mulligans, (75) raffle tickets per player, and pre-paid entry into the "Par 3 Contest" and "Putting Contest". This package will include a (100) raffle ticket bonus for the team.
Four player slots for the KES Open + (4) team mulligans
Four player slots for the KES Open 2026
Single player slot for the KES Open 2026
This will give you chance to pre-purchase a single entry for the "Hit the Green Par 3 Contest", which will be on the 14th hole during tournament play.
This will give you chance to pre-purchase a single entry for the "Putting Contest". We are keeping the tradition from last year, and two winners will putt for a chance to win $5,000!
As much as we would love the donation, this one is for the player! Winner of the 50/50 raffle will not be able to donate their winnings back to the KES Open.
Sponsor a hole on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Hole Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the selected hole.
Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.
Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.
Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.
Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.
Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.
Sponsor a contest on behalf of a company/person. A non-profit tax deductible receipt will be included with sponsorship purchase. We will reach out to patrons who purchase a "Contest Sponsorship" via email to further discuss marketing signage for the specified contest.
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