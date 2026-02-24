Kesem at MIT Make the Magic Auction

Step into an exclusive, behind-the-scenes world of artisan cheese with a private tour of the legendary Formaggio Kitchen Cheese Cave—an insider look at where the magic of aging, affinage, and flavor development happens.





After the tour, settle in for a multi-course wine and cheese tasting featuring expertly selected pairings and elevated bites that highlight the best of Formaggio’s iconic collection.​





Perfect for food lovers, date night, or anyone who wants a truly special Boston-area experience—this is the kind of access you can’t just walk in and book.





When placing a bid, please select Classy Donation instead of Credit Card, all transactions will be made after notification of winning through our own classy page