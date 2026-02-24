Kesem at MIT Make the Magic Auction

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Step into an exclusive, behind-the-scenes world of artisan cheese with a private tour of the legendary Formaggio Kitchen Cheese Cave—an insider look at where the magic of aging, affinage, and flavor development happens.
After the tour, settle in for a multi-course wine and cheese tasting featuring expertly selected pairings and elevated bites that highlight the best of Formaggio’s iconic collection.
Perfect for food lovers, date night, or anyone who wants a truly special Boston-area experience—this is the kind of access you can’t just walk in and book.
When placing a bid, please select Classy Donation instead of Credit Card, all transactions will be made after notification of winning through our own classy page
Starting bid
Own a piece of NFL game-day history with a signed Anfernee Jennings print from the 2025 Rams vs. Chargers matchup—an eye-catching display piece for any football fan cave, office, or dorm wall.
This is the kind of collectible that’s hard to replicate: a specific game moment, captured in a high-quality print, made even better with an authentic autograph.
When placing a bid, please select Classy Donation instead of Credit Card, all transactions will be made after notification of winning through our own classy page
Starting bid
Get your hands dirty (and your mind totally off your to-do list) with a one-time pottery throwing workshop for two at Clay Lounge’s South End studio on Thayer Street.
Here, you’ll learn the fundamentals of wheel throwing with an instructor’s guidance—perfect for a date night, best-friends activity, or a creative reset that’s way more memorable than another dinner out.
When placing a bid, please select Classy Donation instead of Credit Card, all transactions will be made after notification of winning through our own classy page
Starting bid
Take home a true Sox-fan collectible: an autographed baseball signed by Red Sox catcher/infielder Connor Wong, ready to display on a desk, shelf, or in a case.
Even better for collectors, it comes with authentication—look for the tamper-proof hologram/serial (MLB Authentication uses unique holograms so authenticity can be verified).
When placing a bid, please select Classy Donation instead of Credit Card, all transactions will be made after notification of winning through our own classy page
Starting bid
Score an unforgettable night at TD Garden with a pair of tickets to see Alex Warren live on 7/13—an artist who’s showing up for the Kesem mission by donating proceeds from every ticket sold to support kids affected by a parent’s cancer.
You won’t just be in the crowd: these seats are in a private suite alongside other members of the MIT Kesem community inside Rapid7 Rafter Studios on Level 9. Expect an elevated concert experience with an exclusive entrance, inclusive food package, a private bar, and a dedicated bartender—plus sweeping views that make the whole night feel like VIP.
When placing a bid, please select Classy Donation instead of Credit Card, all transactions will be made after notification of winning through our own classy page
Starting bid
Score an unforgettable night at TD Garden with a pair of tickets to see Alex Warren live on 7/13—an artist who’s showing up for the Kesem mission by donating proceeds from every ticket sold to support kids affected by a parent’s cancer.
You won’t just be in the crowd: these seats are in a private suite alongside other members of the MIT Kesem community inside Rapid7 Rafter Studios on Level 9. Expect an elevated concert experience with an exclusive entrance, inclusive food package, a private bar, and a dedicated bartender—plus sweeping views that make the whole night feel like VIP.
When placing a bid, please select Classy Donation instead of Credit Card, all transactions will be made after notification of winning through our own classy page
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!