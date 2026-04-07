Kesem at the University of Richmond and Kesem at Virginia Commonwealth University's Silent Auction

Escape to the quiet beaches of Indian Shores, Florida, for a relaxing one-week stay at Barefoot Beach Resort in the Tampa Bay area. Just steps from the Gulf’s white sand and clear water, this peaceful waterfront property features pools, picnic areas, grills, and private docks where you might spot dolphins or manatees. Your condo comfortably sleeps four and offers the perfect mix of hotel-style amenities and at-home comfort, ideal for a laid-back coastal getaway.





Mutually agreed upon dates. No pets or smoking. Condo is a 750 sq ft 1-bedroom with a pull-out sleeper sofa.





Includes: