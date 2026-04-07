Kesem at the University of Richmond and Kesem at Virginia Commonwealth University's Silent Auction

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Escape to the quiet beaches of Indian Shores, Florida, for a relaxing one-week stay at Barefoot Beach Resort in the Tampa Bay area. Just steps from the Gulf’s white sand and clear water, this peaceful waterfront property features pools, picnic areas, grills, and private docks where you might spot dolphins or manatees. Your condo comfortably sleeps four and offers the perfect mix of hotel-style amenities and at-home comfort, ideal for a laid-back coastal getaway.
Mutually agreed upon dates. No pets or smoking. Condo is a 750 sq ft 1-bedroom with a pull-out sleeper sofa.
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Starting bid
Grab your friends, lace up your bowling shoes, and enjoy two hours of bowling fun at River City Roll.
This package includes:
Starting bid
Treat yourself to the ultimate day of relaxation and renewal with this Self-Care and Spa Day experience. Perfect for anyone in need of a peaceful escape and a little extra care.
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Explore Richmond one cup at a time with this curated coffee crawl. From your morning coffee to a midday bite and a sweet treat, you’ll experience a few of the city’s go-to local favorites.
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Starting bid
They say Virginia is for lovers! Plan the perfect night out with dinner and drinks at some of Richmond’s favorite spots.
This package includes:
Starting bid
Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with these classic gold earrings and a gift card for your next favorite piece.
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Starting bid
Need some on-the-go snacks or spices for your home-cooked meals? Stop here!
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Starting bid
Treat yourself to a memorable Richmond getaway with an overnight stay and breakfast at the iconic Jefferson Hotel.
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Advanced reservations are required. Certificate is subject to availability and is not valid on holidays or during the month of December. Alcohol is not included. Valid through April 17, 2027.
Starting bid
Experience a charming DC getaway with a two-night stay, breakfast for two, and valet parking at The Churchill Hotel.
Built in 1906 as a Beaux-Arts apartment building, The Churchill Hotel is a newly renovated, boutique-style property that offers elegant rooms and suites with modern amenities while echoing its original, historic charm. Their spacious guest rooms and suites feature high ceilings, large windows, and marble vanities. Ideally located, the Churchill Hotel is within walking distance of vibrant DuPont Circle.
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Reservation date(s) is subject to availability for a standard king room only. Your certification will be honored only upon presentation of this form at the time of reservation. If the original certificate is not presented at check-in, current charges will apply. Black-out dates may apply. Valid through April 3, 2027.
Starting bid
Refresh your wardrobe with a shopping day featuring two popular RVA destinations.
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Starting bid
Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.
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Starting bid
Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.
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Starting bid
Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.
Includes:
Starting bid
Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.
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Starting bid
Treat your family to a day of exploring, learning, and storytelling with this fun-filled Richmond experience.
Starting bid
Show your RVA spirit with Flying Squirrels swag and Wawa merch!
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Starting bid
Enjoy a classic night out with dinner and a movie at two Richmond favorites on Cary Street.
The Byrd Theatre vouchers are redeemable for a movie ticket at The Byrd Theatre box office. Valid for any regular showing* until: 12/31/26.
*Maximum Ticket Value: $9
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