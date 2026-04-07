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Camp Kesem National

About this event

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Kesem at the University of Richmond and Kesem at Virginia Commonwealth University's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

442 Westhampton Way, Richmond, VA 23229, USA

One Week Stay at Barefoot Beach Resort in Indian Shores, FL item
One Week Stay at Barefoot Beach Resort in Indian Shores, FL item
One Week Stay at Barefoot Beach Resort in Indian Shores, FL item
One Week Stay at Barefoot Beach Resort in Indian Shores, FL
$500

Starting bid

Escape to the quiet beaches of Indian Shores, Florida, for a relaxing one-week stay at Barefoot Beach Resort in the Tampa Bay area. Just steps from the Gulf’s white sand and clear water, this peaceful waterfront property features pools, picnic areas, grills, and private docks where you might spot dolphins or manatees. Your condo comfortably sleeps four and offers the perfect mix of hotel-style amenities and at-home comfort, ideal for a laid-back coastal getaway.


Mutually agreed upon dates. No pets or smoking. Condo is a 750 sq ft 1-bedroom with a pull-out sleeper sofa.


Includes:

  • One-week stay (Saturday–Saturday) at Barefoot Beach Resort
  • Accommodations for up to 4 guests
  • Waterfront property with pools, grills, and private docks
  • Easy access to Indian Shores Beach across the street
Ultimate Bowling Night item
Ultimate Bowling Night item
Ultimate Bowling Night
$200

Starting bid

Grab your friends, lace up your bowling shoes, and enjoy two hours of bowling fun at River City Roll.


This package includes:

  • Two hours of bowling for up to 12 guests (valid Sunday–Thursday)
  • Bowling shoes included
Self-Care and Spa Day item
Self-Care and Spa Day item
Self-Care and Spa Day
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself to the ultimate day of relaxation and renewal with this Self-Care and Spa Day experience. Perfect for anyone in need of a peaceful escape and a little extra care.


Includes:

  • One 60-min massage + 60-min facial from Well Into Life Massage & Skincare
  • One Buff City Soap Gift Basket with a soap, body scrub, and bath bomb
Richmond Coffee Crawl item
Richmond Coffee Crawl
$50

Starting bid

Explore Richmond one cup at a time with this curated coffee crawl. From your morning coffee to a midday bite and a sweet treat, you’ll experience a few of the city’s go-to local favorites.


Includes:

  • One Blanchard's Coffee $25 gift card
  • One Nate's Bagel $25 gift card
  • One Shore Dog $25 gift card
Date Night in RVA item
Date Night in RVA item
Date Night in RVA item
Date Night in RVA
$100

Starting bid

They say Virginia is for lovers! Plan the perfect night out with dinner and drinks at some of Richmond’s favorite spots.


This package includes:

  • One Pinky's $50 gift card
  • One Harry's at Hofheimer $50 gift card
  • Four Sine's $25 gift cards
Dress To Impress item
Dress To Impress item
Dress To Impress item
Dress To Impress
$100

Starting bid

Add a touch of elegance to any outfit with these classic gold earrings and a gift card for your next favorite piece.


Includes:

  • One pair of Cailin Gold Crystal Huggie Kendra Scott Earrings
  • One Gorjana $150 gift card
Grocery Store Bundle item
Grocery Store Bundle
$100

Starting bid

Need some on-the-go snacks or spices for your home-cooked meals? Stop here!


Includes:

  • One Wegmans $250 gift card
  • One Trader Joe’s Gift Bag of Nonperishables
  • One Penzey’s Assorted Spice Gift Box
The Jefferson Staycation item
The Jefferson Staycation
$250

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a memorable Richmond getaway with an overnight stay and breakfast at the iconic Jefferson Hotel.


Includes:

  • One-night stay in a Grand Premier guest room
  • Traditional Southern breakfast for two
  • Self-parking included

Advanced reservations are required. Certificate is subject to availability and is not valid on holidays or during the month of December. Alcohol is not included. Valid through April 17, 2027.

Luxury Stay in Washington, DC item
Luxury Stay in Washington, DC
$300

Starting bid

Experience a charming DC getaway with a two-night stay, breakfast for two, and valet parking at The Churchill Hotel.


Built in 1906 as a Beaux-Arts apartment building, The Churchill Hotel is a newly renovated, boutique-style property that offers elegant rooms and suites with modern amenities while echoing its original, historic charm. Their spacious guest rooms and suites feature high ceilings, large windows, and marble vanities. Ideally located, the Churchill Hotel is within walking distance of vibrant DuPont Circle.


Includes:

  • Two-night stay at The Churchill Hotel
  • Breakfast for two
  • Valet parking

Reservation date(s) is subject to availability for a standard king room only. Your certification will be honored only upon presentation of this form at the time of reservation. If the original certificate is not presented at check-in, current charges will apply. Black-out dates may apply. Valid through April 3, 2027.

Get in Campers, We're Going Shopping! item
Get in Campers, We're Going Shopping!
$50

Starting bid

Refresh your wardrobe with a shopping day featuring two popular RVA destinations.


Includes:

  • One $100 gift card at The Shops at 5807
  • One Ashby's $50 gift card
Butler Portraits #1 item
Butler Portraits #1
$300

Starting bid

Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.


Includes:

  • Two-hour formal indoor portrait session
  • One handcrafted 14" classic linen textured portrait (valued at $2,000)
Butler Portraits #2 item
Butler Portraits #2
$300

Starting bid

Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.


Includes:

  • Two-hour formal indoor portrait session
  • One handcrafted 14" classic linen textured portrait (valued at $2,000)


Butler Portraits #3 item
Butler Portraits #3
$300

Starting bid

Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.


Includes:

  • Two-hour formal indoor portrait session
  • One handcrafted 14" classic linen textured portrait (valued at $2,000)
Butler Portraits #4 item
Butler Portraits #4
$300

Starting bid

Capture meaningful family moments with a professional portrait session and a beautifully crafted final piece from Butler Portraits.

Includes:

  • Two-hour formal indoor portrait session
  • One handcrafted 14" classic linen textured portrait (valued at $2,000)
Family Fun Day Package item
Family Fun Day Package
$50

Starting bid

Treat your family to a day of exploring, learning, and storytelling with this fun-filled Richmond experience.

  • One family pack of 4 tickets to the Children’s Museum of Richmond
  • $100 worth of bbgb books + one $10 gift card
Fan Favorites item
Fan Favorites
$20

Starting bid

Show your RVA spirit with Flying Squirrels swag and Wawa merch!


Includes:

  • Richmond Flying Squirrels Fan Merchandise with a poster, towel, jersey, and more
  • Wawa Gift Basket with a t-shirt, coupons, two coffee cups, and a reusable bag
A Night Out on Cary Street item
A Night Out on Cary Street item
A Night Out on Cary Street
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a classic night out with dinner and a movie at two Richmond favorites on Cary Street.

  • 4 tickets to The Byrd Theatre
  • $100 gift card to Burtons Grill & Bar

The Byrd Theatre vouchers are redeemable for a movie ticket at The Byrd Theatre box office. Valid for any regular showing* until: 12/31/26.

*Maximum Ticket Value: $9

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