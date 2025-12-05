Kesi and Kofi Book Pre-Order

✨Meet Kesi and her little brother Kofi as they discover the seven principles of Kwanzaa with their loving family. These books were created with love and careful research to provide authentic cultural education for young children ages 3-8.





📚 WHAT YOU GET: ✅ Book 1: Kesi and Kofi's Kwazaa Adventur a Musical rhyming version that flows like poetry ✅ Book 2: 7 Days of Kwanzaa Crafts activity guide ✅ All featuring beautiful character designs ✅ Culturally accurate content



