Kevin Anthony's Annual Toy Drive

COMEDY WITH A PURPOSE PRESENTS KEVIN ANTHONY & FRIENDS 35TH ANNUAL TOY DRIVE CELEBRATION





Join Us for a Night of Laughter, Giving & Holiday Cheer!



Celebrate with Kevin Anthony as he marks 35 years of bringing joy to children and comfort to the homeless — collecting toys and blankets for families in need.



Enjoy live entertainment by the Quiet Storm Band, great company, and the true spirit of the holidays.



VIP Experience Includes:

• Priority entry and reserved seating

• Access to VIP-only areas

• Photo opportunity with the artist

• Complimentary bottle of wine and champaign for your table

• Tax credit letter for your contribution



Your generous donation to Return To Eden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will help us continue our mission of giving back to the community.



Let’s make this holiday season unforgettable — filled with laughter, love, and giving!



Happy Holidays!