Return to Eden

Hosted by

Return to Eden

About this event

Kevin Anthony's Annual Toy Drive

4400 Forbes Blvd

Lanham, MD 20706, USA

Donation
$25

COMEDY WITH A PURPOSE PRESENTS KEVIN ANTHONY & FRIENDS 35TH ANNUAL TOY DRIVE CELEBRATION


Join us for a night of laughter, giving, live entertainment by the Quiet Storm Band, and holiday cheer as Kevin Anthony celebrates 35 years of raising toys for children and blankets for the homeless!

All contributions made will support Return To Eden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Donors will receive a Tax Credit Letter for their generous support.

Let’s make this holiday season one to remember — filled with laughter, love, and giving!

VIP Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

COMEDY WITH A PURPOSE PRESENTS KEVIN ANTHONY & FRIENDS 35TH ANNUAL TOY DRIVE CELEBRATION


Join Us for a Night of Laughter, Giving & Holiday Cheer!

Celebrate with Kevin Anthony as he marks 35 years of bringing joy to children and comfort to the homeless — collecting toys and blankets for families in need.

Enjoy live entertainment by the Quiet Storm Band, great company, and the true spirit of the holidays.

VIP Experience Includes:
Priority entry and reserved seating
Access to VIP-only areas
Photo opportunity with the artist
Complimentary bottle of wine for your table
Tax credit letter for your contribution

Your generous donation to Return To Eden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will help us continue our mission of giving back to the community.

Let’s make this holiday season unforgettable — filled with laughter, love, and giving!

Happy Holidays!

VIP Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

COMEDY WITH A PURPOSE PRESENTS KEVIN ANTHONY & FRIENDS 35TH ANNUAL TOY DRIVE CELEBRATION


Join Us for a Night of Laughter, Giving & Holiday Cheer!

Celebrate with Kevin Anthony as he marks 35 years of bringing joy to children and comfort to the homeless — collecting toys and blankets for families in need.

Enjoy live entertainment by the Quiet Storm Band, great company, and the true spirit of the holidays.

VIP Experience Includes:
Priority entry and reserved seating
Access to VIP-only areas
Photo opportunity with the artist
Complimentary bottle of wine and champaign for your table
Tax credit letter for your contribution

Your generous donation to Return To Eden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will help us continue our mission of giving back to the community.

Let’s make this holiday season unforgettable — filled with laughter, love, and giving!

Happy Holidays!

Add a donation for Return to Eden

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!