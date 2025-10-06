Kevin Anthony's Annual Toy Drive

Hosted by
COMEDY WITH A PURPOSE PRESENTS KEVIN ANTHONY & FRIENDS 35TH ANNUAL TOY DRIVE CELEBRATION
Join us for a night of laughter, giving, live entertainment by the Quiet Storm Band, and holiday cheer as Kevin Anthony celebrates 35 years of raising toys for children and blankets for the homeless!
All contributions made will support Return To Eden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.
Donors will receive a Tax Credit Letter for their generous support.
Let’s make this holiday season one to remember — filled with laughter, love, and giving!
COMEDY WITH A PURPOSE PRESENTS KEVIN ANTHONY & FRIENDS 35TH ANNUAL TOY DRIVE CELEBRATION
Join Us for a Night of Laughter, Giving & Holiday Cheer!
Celebrate with Kevin Anthony as he marks 35 years of bringing joy to children and comfort to the homeless — collecting toys and blankets for families in need.
Enjoy live entertainment by the Quiet Storm Band, great company, and the true spirit of the holidays.
VIP Experience Includes:
• Priority entry and reserved seating
• Access to VIP-only areas
• Photo opportunity with the artist
• Complimentary bottle of wine and champaign for your table
• Tax credit letter for your contribution
Your generous donation to Return To Eden, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, will help us continue our mission of giving back to the community.
Let’s make this holiday season unforgettable — filled with laughter, love, and giving!
Happy Holidays!
