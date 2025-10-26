Kevin Murphy Fundraiser

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ENHANCE, TONE AND ILLUMINATE BLONDE HAIR
250 ml Blonde Angel Wash
250 ml Blonde Angel Rinse
100 ml Shimmer Me Blonde
($131 retail price)
Illuminate your blonde and keep it glowing with care that enhances and tones. This set maintains vibrancy while delivering a luminous shimmer, so your blonde stays radiant, healthy and full of life.
Notes from professionals "Perfect for every blond, especially when you are looking to keep it cool. Kevin Murphy is one of the only companies that carry both a toning shampoo AND conditioner. This conditioner is meant to be left on for 3-5 minutes for best results and maximum shine! The Shimmer Me Blonde spray is one of Kevin best products… 3 products in one, you can use it as a shine spray to make your hair look and feel healthier instantly, you can spray before you curl, smooth or blow dry your hair act as a heat protector, and using it daily as a treatment will help prevent and heal split ends."
NOURISH AND DETANGLE THIRSTY HAIR
250 ml Hydrate.me Wash
250 ml Hydrate.me Rinse
150 ml Un.tangled
($122 retail value)
Indulge dry, brittle hair with our luxuriously hydrating collection. These rich formulas deliver lightweight moisture, detangle and smooth, leaving hair silky soft, radiant and full of shine.
Notes from professionals "The Hydrate collection is great for almost ever hair type, the Hydrate collection is humidity resistant which makes it great for frizzy or curly hair. And the Un.tangled spray is amazing for long hair that gets tangled easily (perfect for little kids). The whole line smells amazing!"
RESTORE HAIR IN NEED OF REPAIR
250 ml Repair.me Wash
250 ml Repair.me Rinse
100 ml Young Again Treatment Oil
($162 retail value)
Replenish and protect dry, damaged hair with our range of restorative products. This collection breathes new life into tired tresses leaving hair stronger, smoother and with a radiant shine.
Notes from professionals "The Repair line is great for color treated or over processed hair (perms or smoothing treatments). Or even just anyone with very long hair. The Young Again oil is a Kevin Murphy Staple that should be in everyone bathroom! Imagine it like an anti again cream for your hair, it hydrates, smooths and protects against heat up to 450 degree. And, you guessed it… it smells soooo good!"
Perfect for stocking stuffers!
NOURISH AND DETANGLE THIRSTY HAIR
40 ml Hydrate.me Wash
40 ml Hydrate.me Rinse
40 ml Un.tangled
Indulge dry, brittle hair with our luxuriously hydrating collection. These rich formulas deliver lightweight moisture, detangle and smooth, leaving hair silky soft, radiant and full of shine.
Notes from professionals "The Hydrate collection is great for almost ever hair type, the Hydrate collection is humidity resistant which makes it great for frizzy or curly hair. And the Un.tangled spray is amazing for long hair that gets tangled easily (perfect for little kids). The whole line smells amazing!"
Perfect for stocking stuffers!
RESTORE HAIR IN NEED OF REPAIR
40 ml Repair.me Wash
40 ml Repair.me Rinse
40 ml Young Again Treatment Oil
Replenish and protect dry, damaged hair with our range of restorative products. This collection breathes new life into tired tresses leaving hair stronger, smoother and with a radiant shine.
Notes from professionals "The Repair line is great for color treated or over processed hair (perms or smoothing treatments). Or even just anyone with very long hair. The Young Again oil is a Kevin Murphy Staple that should be in everyone bathroom! Imagine it like an anti again cream for your hair, it hydrates, smooths and protects against heat up to 450 degree. And, you guessed it… it smells soooo good!"
Perfect for stocking stuffers!
MAX OUT THAT HYDRATION
40 ml Maxi Wash
40 ml Hydrate Me Masque
40 ml Staying Alive Leave in Treatment
Designed to deliver a much-needed detox, MAXI.WASH removes the build-up of unwanted products and chemicals from the hair. Our gentle detoxifying shampoo helps to purify for a clean, clear and refreshed scalp, and our soothing blend of essential oils brightens the hair while purifying and balancing the scalp. Its deep cleansing action provides a thorough cleanse without stripping the hair of essential oils.
HYDRATING MASQUE FOR FRIZZY, COARSE AND COLOURED HAIR
Give dry, parched hair an intense burst of hydration with HYDRATE-ME.MASQUE. Our repairing and smoothing treatment MASQUE delivers hydration and moisture to dry hair, or hair that’s been exposed to harsh, dry climates.
LEAVE-IN TREATMENT FOR DRY, DAMAGED, OR COLOUR TREATED HAIR
So much more than a 70’s pop song…STAYING.ALIVE is our high-performance leave-in treatment, that instantly helps repair damaged or colour-treated hair. Enriched with silk proteins to help smooth and repair damage, and packed with antioxidants, this weightless mist of goodness promotes elasticity in the hair and helps overcome dryness, while teasing its way through tangles with ease.
Notes from professionals "The deep conditioner kit! Maxi wash deeply cleanses your hair, allowing for the maximum results from the Hydrate Masque! End your at home spa night with the Staying Alive spray. Used on wet hair, Thai product is like a multivitamin for your hair, delivering vitamins and minerals into each strand for soft, shines, healthy hair!"
Perfect for stocking stuffers!
READY. SET. STAY!
100 ml Sessions Spray
100 ml Bedroom Hair
STRONG HOLD FINISHING SPRAY
The session stylist’s ultimate weapon when it comes to holding everything in its rightful place. Spray SESSION.SPRAY over any finished look for firm, weightless, long-lasting hold. Provides intense hold and memory plus excellent humidity resistance, and brushes out easily and effectively without a trace of flakiness.
FLEXIBLE TEXTURISING HAIRSPRAY
Let’s face it, who doesn’t want tousled, sexy bedroom hair? And sure, we’d all like to say, ‘I woke up looking like this’ but the reality is usually a very different story. BEDROOM.HAIR puts touchable texture, separation and movement into the hair, while still allowing you (or someone special) to run your fingers through from roots to tips – the epitome of sexy, bedroom hair with just the right amount of texture. Our flexible, texturising finishing spray delivers perfectly imperfect locks every time.
Notes from professionals "Bedroom hair is a texture spray to achieve body and separation in the hair. This spray also acts like a light hold hairspray and smells like heaven! Session Spray is Kevin Murphys award winning hairspray! Versatile and great for everyone! Need a light hold? Then spray from far away and just a light mist. Wanna party like it’s 1999 and have your style last all night? Spray a ton! No matter hot much you use, it won’t flake and will brush out for a day two style without a sticky residue."
IMMORTELLE ENRICHED TREATMENT OIL
100 ml
The ultimate daily indulgence for hair that looks and feels rejuvenated - YOUNG.AGAIN is a weightless, leave-in treatment oil enriched with immortelle. Deeply nourishing and conditioning, this luxurious treatment oil leaves hair feeling stronger, smoother and infused with radiant shine.
Use daily to improve resistance to breakage, and protect against environmental stressors and thermal heat damage up to 450F / 230°C.
For all hair types.
FLEXIBLE TEXTURIZING HAIRSPRAY
235ml
Let’s face it, who doesn’t want tousled, sexy bedroom hair? And sure, we’d all like to say, ‘I woke up looking like this’ but the reality is usually a very different story. BEDROOM.HAIR puts touchable texture, separation and movement into the hair, while still allowing you (or someone special) to run your fingers through from roots to tips – the epitome of sexy, bedroom hair with just the right amount of texture. Our flexible, texturizing finishing spray delivers perfectly imperfect locks every time.
STRONG HOLD FINISHING SPRAY
337ml
The session stylist’s ultimate weapon when it comes to holding everything in its rightful place. Spray SESSION.SPRAY over any finished look for firm, weightless, long-lasting hold. Provides intense hold and memory plus excellent humidity resistance, and brushes out easily and effectively without a trace of flakiness.
DETANGLING LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER
150 ml
No need to tearfully tear those tangles away – allow UN.TANGLED to do all the hard work for you. Our leave-in conditioner is formulated with a complex blend of nourishing Australian Fruit Extracts that help detangle, strengthen and restore hair to sleek perfection.
REFRESHING DRY SHAMPOO
250 ml
Give fine, limp hair a boost while soaking up any excess dirt and oils along with all your sins from the night before. FRESH.HAIR, our hardworking dry shampoo, instantly freshens and deodorises to transform hair back to fresh, bouncy locks – it’s the ideal way to boost hair having a midday meltdown. Lessening our environmental footprint, and creating products that are kind to the planet is at the heart of everything we do at KEVIN.MURPHY. For every can of FRESH.HAIR sold, a financial contribution will be made to help reduce global carbon emissions.
SMOOTHING, ANTI-FRIZZ LEAVE-IN TREATMENT
200ml
Dual purpose SMOOTH.AGAIN delivers all the benefits of a hard-working styling product, alongside the smoothing and nourishing benefits of a treatment. Our leave-in smoothing treatment helps eliminate frizz, leaving you with smoother, silkier more touchable hair.
FLEXIBLE MEDIUM HOLD STYLING PASTE
100g
Feel FREE to create as much HOLD as you like with FREE.HOLD our medium-hold styling paste. FREE.HOLD imparts natural shine and delivers flexible hold with a boost of antioxidant and essential oil goodness, it also helps leave the hair feeling nourished and conditioned.
A LIGHT, FLEXIBLE FINISHING HAIRSPRAY
337 ml
For those who crave a lighter hold with more flexibility, SESSION.SPRAY FLEX is your go-to finishing hairspray. Our lightweight, fast-drying formula features flexible moulding resins to give your style a workable, lived-in hold with the same humidity resistance and flake-free properties of our beloved SESSION.SPRAY. Our special Elasticity Blend made up of natural extracts helps give hair moisture, strength and smoothness. For every can of SESSION.SPRAY FLEX sold, a financial contribution will be made to help reduce global carbon emissions.
REPAIRING, CLEANSING TREATMENT FOR DRY, DAMAGED AND OVERPROCESSED HAIR
200 ml
Repair, renew and restore dry, damaged, frizzy over-processed hair with RE.STORE, the third step in our 4-part system for intense repair. Our potent, cleansing and repairing treatment is bursting with the goodness of powerful superfood proteins and fruit enzymes that work to naturally bind moisture to help reconstruct damaged hair. With the help of amino acids, the building blocks of repair, RE.STORE helps to rebuild and restore hair’s elasticity strength and moisture levels.
REPAIRING SHINE MIST
100ml
Add a little shimmer to your shine with a treatment spray that smells just as good as it looks. Lightweight finishing mist, with light reflective technology from high-end skincare, adds brilliant shine to the hair with no oily residue or added weight. SHIMMER.SHINE has a specially selected blend of ingredients from the Australian Rainforest, chosen for their ability to flourish in harsh climates, add elasticity and revive lackluster hair. Packed with Vitamins C and E, Baobab, Immortelle and Bamboo, it’s a spritz of shimmering goodness for the hair.
STIMULATING AND REFRESHING SHAMPOO FOR HAIR AND SCALP
250ml
An invigorating daily shampoo, bursting with revitalising freshness. Created with a stimulating blend of Camphor Crystals, Bergamot and Black Pepper, STIMULATE-ME.WASH enlivens the senses, as it awakens and clarifies the hair and scalp.
LEAVE-IN THICKENING TREATMENT FOR THINNING HAIR
100ml
Hair not as thick, full and lush as you’d like? Give it a little extra oomph with THICK.AGAIN. Our leave-in thickening treatment is designed for men with fine or thinning hair, and is rich in essential ingredients that will help thicken the hair and prevent breakage. Using breakthrough eyelash thickening and lengthening technology, we’ve harnessed ingredients that will leave your hair looking thicker and fuller over time.
REPAIRING SHINE TREATMENT FOR BLONDES
100 ml
Don’t let blonde hair become dull and lackluster – treat it to a refreshing burst of SHIMMER.ME BLONDE. Our repairing shine treatment, with colour enhancers and optical brighteners, adds brilliant shimmer and radiant shine to highlighted, blonde or grey shades. Specially selected ingredients from the Australian Rainforest, chosen for their ability to flourish in harsh climates, add elasticity and moisture, while light reflective technology from high-end skincare weightlessly delivers magnificent shine.
LEAVE-IN TREATMENT FOR DRY, DAMAGED, OR COLOUR TREATED HAIR
150 ml
So much more than a 70’s pop song…STAYING.ALIVE is our high-performance leave-in treatment, that instantly helps repair damaged or colour-treated hair. Enriched with silk proteins to help smooth and repair damage, and packed with antioxidants, this weightless mist of goodness promotes elasticity in the hair and helps overcome dryness, while teasing its way through tangles with ease.
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