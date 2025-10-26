Castro Valley Parent Nursery School

Offered by

Castro Valley Parent Nursery School

About this shop

Kevin Murphy Fundraiser

Blonde and Bright Holiday Set item
Blonde and Bright Holiday Set item
Blonde and Bright Holiday Set
$92

ENHANCE, TONE AND ILLUMINATE BLONDE HAIR​


250 ml Blonde Angel Wash

250 ml Blonde Angel Rinse

100 ml Shimmer Me Blonde

($131 retail price)


Illuminate your blonde and keep it glowing with care that enhances and tones. This set maintains vibrancy while delivering a luminous shimmer, so your blonde stays radiant, healthy and full of life.


Notes from professionals "Perfect for every blond, especially when you are looking to keep it cool. Kevin Murphy is one of the only companies that carry both a toning shampoo AND conditioner. This conditioner is meant to be left on for 3-5 minutes for best results and maximum shine! The Shimmer Me Blonde spray is one of Kevin best products… 3 products in one, you can use it as a shine spray to make your hair look and feel healthier instantly, you can spray before you curl, smooth or blow dry your hair act as a heat protector, and using it daily as a treatment will help prevent and heal split ends."

lluminate Hydrate Holiday Set item
lluminate Hydrate Holiday Set item
lluminate Hydrate Holiday Set
$86

NOURISH AND DETANGLE THIRSTY HAIR​


250 ml Hydrate.me Wash

250 ml Hydrate.me Rinse

150 ml Un.tangled 

($122 retail value)


Indulge dry, brittle hair with our luxuriously hydrating collection. These rich formulas deliver lightweight moisture, detangle and smooth, leaving hair silky soft, radiant and full of shine.​

Notes from professionals "The Hydrate collection is great for almost ever hair type, the Hydrate collection is humidity resistant which makes it great for frizzy or curly hair. And the Un.tangled spray is amazing for long hair that gets tangled easily (perfect for little kids). The whole line smells amazing!"

Ready, Set, Repair Holiday Set item
Ready, Set, Repair Holiday Set item
Ready, Set, Repair Holiday Set
$109

RESTORE HAIR IN NEED OF REPAIR


250 ml Repair.me Wash

250 ml Repair.me Rinse

100 ml Young Again Treatment Oil

($162 retail value)


Replenish and protect dry, damaged hair with our range of restorative products. This collection breathes new life into tired tresses leaving hair stronger, smoother and with a radiant shine.​


Notes from professionals "The Repair line is great for color treated or over processed hair (perms or smoothing treatments). Or even just anyone with very long hair. The Young Again oil is a Kevin Murphy Staple that should be in everyone bathroom! Imagine it like an anti again cream for your hair, it hydrates, smooths and protects against heat up to 450 degree. And, you guessed it… it smells soooo good!"

lluminate Hydrate Mini Set item
lluminate Hydrate Mini Set
$27

Perfect for stocking stuffers!


NOURISH AND DETANGLE THIRSTY HAIR​


40 ml Hydrate.me Wash

40 ml Hydrate.me Rinse

40 ml Un.tangled 


Indulge dry, brittle hair with our luxuriously hydrating collection. These rich formulas deliver lightweight moisture, detangle and smooth, leaving hair silky soft, radiant and full of shine.​

Notes from professionals "The Hydrate collection is great for almost ever hair type, the Hydrate collection is humidity resistant which makes it great for frizzy or curly hair. And the Un.tangled spray is amazing for long hair that gets tangled easily (perfect for little kids). The whole line smells amazing!"

Ready, Set, Repair Mini Set item
Ready, Set, Repair Mini Set
$29

Perfect for stocking stuffers!


RESTORE HAIR IN NEED OF REPAIR


40 ml Repair.me Wash

40 ml Repair.me Rinse

40 ml Young Again Treatment Oil



Replenish and protect dry, damaged hair with our range of restorative products. This collection breathes new life into tired tresses leaving hair stronger, smoother and with a radiant shine.​


Notes from professionals "The Repair line is great for color treated or over processed hair (perms or smoothing treatments). Or even just anyone with very long hair. The Young Again oil is a Kevin Murphy Staple that should be in everyone bathroom! Imagine it like an anti again cream for your hair, it hydrates, smooths and protects against heat up to 450 degree. And, you guessed it… it smells soooo good!"

Max Hydration Mini Set
$29

Perfect for stocking stuffers!


MAX OUT THAT HYDRATION


40 ml Maxi Wash

40 ml Hydrate Me Masque

40 ml Staying Alive Leave in Treatment


Designed to deliver a much-needed detox, MAXI.WASH removes the build-up of unwanted products and chemicals from the hair. Our gentle detoxifying shampoo helps to purify for a clean, clear and refreshed scalp, and our soothing blend of essential oils brightens the hair while purifying and balancing the scalp. Its deep cleansing action provides a thorough cleanse without stripping the hair of essential oils.


HYDRATING MASQUE FOR FRIZZY, COARSE AND COLOURED HAIR

Give dry, parched hair an intense burst of hydration with HYDRATE-ME.MASQUE. Our repairing and smoothing treatment MASQUE delivers hydration and moisture to dry hair, or hair that’s been exposed to harsh, dry climates.


LEAVE-IN TREATMENT FOR DRY, DAMAGED, OR COLOUR TREATED HAIR

So much more than a 70’s pop song…STAYING.ALIVE is our high-performance leave-in treatment, that instantly helps repair damaged or colour-treated hair. Enriched with silk proteins to help smooth and repair damage, and packed with antioxidants, this weightless mist of goodness promotes elasticity in the hair and helps overcome dryness, while teasing its way through tangles with ease.


Notes from professionals "The deep conditioner kit! Maxi wash deeply cleanses your hair, allowing for the maximum results from the Hydrate Masque! End your at home spa night with the Staying Alive spray. Used on wet hair, Thai product is like a multivitamin for your hair, delivering vitamins and minerals into each strand for soft, shines, healthy hair!"

Style Me Mini Set item
Style Me Mini Set
$38

Perfect for stocking stuffers!


READY. SET. STAY!


100 ml Sessions Spray

100 ml Bedroom Hair


STRONG HOLD FINISHING SPRAY

The session stylist’s ultimate weapon when it comes to holding everything in its rightful place. Spray SESSION.SPRAY over any finished look for firm, weightless, long-lasting hold. Provides intense hold and memory plus excellent humidity resistance, and brushes out easily and effectively without a trace of flakiness.


FLEXIBLE TEXTURISING HAIRSPRAY

Let’s face it, who doesn’t want tousled, sexy bedroom hair? And sure, we’d all like to say, ‘I woke up looking like this’ but the reality is usually a very different story. BEDROOM.HAIR puts touchable texture, separation and movement into the hair, while still allowing you (or someone special) to run your fingers through from roots to tips – the epitome of sexy, bedroom hair with just the right amount of texture. Our flexible, texturising finishing spray delivers perfectly imperfect locks every time.


Notes from professionals "Bedroom hair is a texture spray to achieve body and separation in the hair. This spray also acts like a light hold hairspray and smells like heaven! Session Spray is Kevin Murphys award winning hairspray! Versatile and great for everyone! Need a light hold? Then spray from far away and just a light mist. Wanna party like it’s 1999 and have your style last all night? Spray a ton! No matter hot much you use, it won’t flake and will brush out for a day two style without a sticky residue."

Young Again Treatment Oil item
Young Again Treatment Oil
$57

IMMORTELLE ENRICHED TREATMENT OIL


100 ml


The ultimate daily indulgence for hair that looks and feels rejuvenated - YOUNG.AGAIN is a weightless, leave-in treatment oil enriched with immortelle. Deeply nourishing and conditioning, this luxurious treatment oil leaves hair feeling stronger, smoother and infused with radiant shine.

Use daily to improve resistance to breakage, and protect against environmental stressors and thermal heat damage up to 450F / 230°C.

For all hair types.

Bedroom Hair Texturizing Spray item
Bedroom Hair Texturizing Spray
$42

FLEXIBLE TEXTURIZING HAIRSPRAY


235ml


Let’s face it, who doesn’t want tousled, sexy bedroom hair? And sure, we’d all like to say, ‘I woke up looking like this’ but the reality is usually a very different story. BEDROOM.HAIR puts touchable texture, separation and movement into the hair, while still allowing you (or someone special) to run your fingers through from roots to tips – the epitome of sexy, bedroom hair with just the right amount of texture. Our flexible, texturizing finishing spray delivers perfectly imperfect locks every time.

Session Spray Hairspray item
Session Spray Hairspray
$42

STRONG HOLD FINISHING SPRAY


337ml


The session stylist’s ultimate weapon when it comes to holding everything in its rightful place. Spray SESSION.SPRAY over any finished look for firm, weightless, long-lasting hold. Provides intense hold and memory plus excellent humidity resistance, and brushes out easily and effectively without a trace of flakiness.

Un Tangled Leave-In Condistioner item
Un Tangled Leave-In Condistioner
$39

DETANGLING LEAVE-IN CONDITIONER


150 ml


No need to tearfully tear those tangles away – allow UN.TANGLED to do all the hard work for you. Our leave-in conditioner is formulated with a complex blend of nourishing Australian Fruit Extracts that help detangle, strengthen and restore hair to sleek perfection.

Fresh Hair Dry Shampoo item
Fresh Hair Dry Shampoo
$39

REFRESHING DRY SHAMPOO


250 ml


Give fine, limp hair a boost while soaking up any excess dirt and oils along with all your sins from the night before. FRESH.HAIR, our hardworking dry shampoo, instantly freshens and deodorises to transform hair back to fresh, bouncy locks – it’s the ideal way to boost hair having a midday meltdown. Lessening our environmental footprint, and creating products that are kind to the planet is at the heart of everything we do at KEVIN.MURPHY. For every can of FRESH.HAIR sold, a financial contribution will be made to help reduce global carbon emissions.

Smooth Again Leave-In Treatment item
Smooth Again Leave-In Treatment
$45

SMOOTHING, ANTI-FRIZZ LEAVE-IN TREATMENT


200ml


Dual purpose SMOOTH.AGAIN delivers all the benefits of a hard-working styling product, alongside the smoothing and nourishing benefits of a treatment. Our leave-in smoothing treatment helps eliminate frizz, leaving you with smoother, silkier more touchable hair.

Free Hold Styling Paste item
Free Hold Styling Paste
$38

FLEXIBLE MEDIUM HOLD STYLING PASTE


100g


Feel FREE to create as much HOLD as you like with FREE.HOLD our medium-hold styling paste. FREE.HOLD imparts natural shine and delivers flexible hold with a boost of antioxidant and essential oil goodness, it also helps leave the hair feeling nourished and conditioned.

Session Spray Finishing Spray item
Session Spray Finishing Spray
$42

A LIGHT, FLEXIBLE FINISHING HAIRSPRAY


337 ml


For those who crave a lighter hold with more flexibility, SESSION.SPRAY FLEX is your go-to finishing hairspray. Our lightweight, fast-drying formula features flexible moulding resins to give your style a workable, lived-in hold with the same humidity resistance and flake-free properties of our beloved SESSION.SPRAY. Our special Elasticity Blend made up of natural extracts helps give hair moisture, strength and smoothness. For every can of SESSION.SPRAY FLEX sold, a financial contribution will be made to help reduce global carbon emissions.

Re. Store item
Re. Store
$51

REPAIRING, CLEANSING TREATMENT FOR DRY, DAMAGED AND OVERPROCESSED HAIR


200 ml


Repair, renew and restore dry, damaged, frizzy over-processed hair with RE.STORE, the third step in our 4-part system for intense repair. Our potent, cleansing and repairing treatment is bursting with the goodness of powerful superfood proteins and fruit enzymes that work to naturally bind moisture to help reconstruct damaged hair. With the help of amino acids, the building blocks of repair, RE.STORE helps to rebuild and restore hair’s elasticity strength and moisture levels.

Shimmer.Shine Mist item
Shimmer.Shine Mist
$39

REPAIRING SHINE MIST


100ml


Add a little shimmer to your shine with a treatment spray that smells just as good as it looks. Lightweight finishing mist, with light reflective technology from high-end skincare, adds brilliant shine to the hair with no oily residue or added weight. SHIMMER.SHINE has a specially selected blend of ingredients from the Australian Rainforest, chosen for their ability to flourish in harsh climates, add elasticity and revive lackluster hair. Packed with Vitamins C and E, Baobab, Immortelle and Bamboo, it’s a spritz of shimmering goodness for the hair.

Stimulate.Me Wash item
Stimulate.Me Wash
$39

STIMULATING AND REFRESHING SHAMPOO FOR HAIR AND SCALP


250ml


An invigorating daily shampoo, bursting with revitalising freshness. Created with a stimulating blend of Camphor Crystals, Bergamot and Black Pepper, STIMULATE-ME.WASH enlivens the senses, as it awakens and clarifies the hair and scalp.

Thick.Again Leave-In Treatment item
Thick.Again Leave-In Treatment
$57

LEAVE-IN THICKENING TREATMENT FOR THINNING HAIR


100ml


Hair not as thick, full and lush as you’d like? Give it a little extra oomph with THICK.AGAIN. Our leave-in thickening treatment is designed for men with fine or thinning hair, and is rich in essential ingredients that will help thicken the hair and prevent breakage. Using breakthrough eyelash thickening and lengthening technology, we’ve harnessed ingredients that will leave your hair looking thicker and fuller over time.

Shimmer.Me Blonde Treatment item
Shimmer.Me Blonde Treatment
$39

REPAIRING SHINE TREATMENT FOR BLONDES


100 ml


Don’t let blonde hair become dull and lackluster – treat it to a refreshing burst of SHIMMER.ME BLONDE. Our repairing shine treatment, with colour enhancers and optical brighteners, adds brilliant shimmer and radiant shine to highlighted, blonde or grey shades. Specially selected ingredients from the Australian Rainforest, chosen for their ability to flourish in harsh climates, add elasticity and moisture, while light reflective technology from high-end skincare weightlessly delivers magnificent shine.

Staying.Alive Leave-In Treatment item
Staying.Alive Leave-In Treatment
$38

LEAVE-IN TREATMENT FOR DRY, DAMAGED, OR COLOUR TREATED HAIR


150 ml


So much more than a 70’s pop song…STAYING.ALIVE is our high-performance leave-in treatment, that instantly helps repair damaged or colour-treated hair. Enriched with silk proteins to help smooth and repair damage, and packed with antioxidants, this weightless mist of goodness promotes elasticity in the hair and helps overcome dryness, while teasing its way through tangles with ease.


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