Kevin Murphy Fundraiser

ENHANCE, TONE AND ILLUMINATE BLONDE HAIR​





250 ml Blonde Angel Wash

250 ml Blonde Angel Rinse

100 ml Shimmer Me Blonde

($131 retail price)





Illuminate your blonde and keep it glowing with care that enhances and tones. This set maintains vibrancy while delivering a luminous shimmer, so your blonde stays radiant, healthy and full of life.





Notes from professionals "Perfect for every blond, especially when you are looking to keep it cool. Kevin Murphy is one of the only companies that carry both a toning shampoo AND conditioner. This conditioner is meant to be left on for 3-5 minutes for best results and maximum shine! The Shimmer Me Blonde spray is one of Kevin best products… 3 products in one, you can use it as a shine spray to make your hair look and feel healthier instantly, you can spray before you curl, smooth or blow dry your hair act as a heat protector, and using it daily as a treatment will help prevent and heal split ends."