Key Biscayne Jazz Night: Ticket(s)

This ticket admits one guest to an inspiring evening of live jazz featuring The Rey Monroig Jazz Trio. Enjoy fine wine, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and a night of community connection. Your attendance supports local initiatives and our day school programs.
Enjoy the show and thank you for being part of our community!
Bronze Sponsorship
$750
Supporter-level sponsorship with built-in perks for small businesses or families.
Includes:
* Sponsorship of one table (includes 8 concert tickets)
* Your name or company logo displayed on the table signage
* Acknowledgment in the event program or digital signage
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
Ideal for brands seeking strong exposure and community alignment.
Includes:
* Logo featured on social media posts, email blasts, and Sunday screens
* Name/logo on ticketing website and digital tickets
* Recognition from the stage during the concert
* 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating
