Key Biscayne Jazz Night: Ticket(s)

355 Glenridge Rd

Key Biscayne, FL 33149, USA

Jazz Night Admission
$50
This ticket admits one guest to an inspiring evening of live jazz featuring The Rey Monroig Jazz Trio. Enjoy fine wine, delicious hors d’oeuvres, and a night of community connection. Your attendance supports local initiatives and our day school programs. Enjoy the show and thank you for being part of our community!
Bronze Sponsorship
$750
Supporter-level sponsorship with built-in perks for small businesses or families. Includes: * Sponsorship of one table (includes 8 concert tickets) * Your name or company logo displayed on the table signage * Acknowledgment in the event program or digital signage
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
Ideal for brands seeking strong exposure and community alignment. Includes: * Logo featured on social media posts, email blasts, and Sunday screens * Name/logo on ticketing website and digital tickets * Recognition from the stage during the concert * 4 VIP tickets with reserved seating

