KPPS Resource Fair Silent Auction

Zehnz Dezignz Bag – $60 Value
Add a touch of magic to your everyday with this whimsical, hand-crafted mushroom-themed bag and matching wallet from Zehnz Dezignz. Thoughtfully designed and lovingly made, this charming bag and wallet transform daily essentials into wearable art. Zehnz Dezignz was born from a simple and yet powerful idea: To turn the ordinary into something truly extraordinary. Each piece is fully customizable.
Let your accessories speak your truth-and support local, heart-centered art in the process!
1/2 Day Excursion Gift Certificate – $320 Value
Our kayak and paddleboard excursions explore Gig Harbor's real gems, so pack a lunch--your family will enjoy one of our magical 1/2 day self-guided tours, at your own pace, embracing experiences such as, Deadmans (Cutts) Island, Raft Island/Bridge, Islandview Store, Lay Inlet, Wollochet Bay, Mt. Rainier, Horseheadbay, Fox Island/Bridge, Tanglewood Lighthouse, the Olympics & much more! WE DO ALL THE HARD WORK ~ Just show up at our predetermined launch spot where your vessel, life jacket, paddle, and complimentary dry bag and cell phone case will be waiting for you! All you have to do is paddle and take it all in.
*offer expires on 10/31/25 & excludes July 4th, Memorial Day, and Labor Day.
Gift Certificate for 2 – $150+ Value
Join Sarah and Matt, Co-Founders of the Key Peninsula Psychedelic Society, for a private lunch where curiosity is the main course. This is a relaxed, open conversation where you can ask anything about Cannabis, psychedelics, risk reduction, integration, and more. Whether you're new to the space or deep in your journey, we’re here to share insights, experience, and honest answers—with compassion, clarity, and no judgment.
Includes:
Perfect for the curious, the cautious, and the canna-confused.
Gift Certificate – $85 Value
Jen is a Licensed Massage Therapist and certified Jin Shin Jyutsu® practitioner with over 20 years of experience in holistic healing. She blends gentle energy work with therapeutic massage to support deep relaxation, pain relief, and emotional balance.
Jin Shin Jyutsu is a hands-on Japanese healing art that uses light touch on specific energy points to harmonize the body’s energy, reduce stress, and promote natural healing.
Based in Olympia, Jen also teaches simple self-care tools so clients can continue feeling balanced and empowered between sessions.
Gift Certificate – $85 Value
Gift Certificate – $85 Value
Hand-Crafted Goddess Necklace – $55+ Value
Adorn yourself with intention. This one-of-a-kind necklace from Goddess Stones was handcrafted using semi-precious crystals and radiant gemstones, selected for their beauty and energetic qualities. Created through meditation and mindful design, each piece is made to elevate you spirit and reflect your unique essence. Wear your truth, shine like the Goddess you are!
Self-Love Chai Wellness Blend – $45 Value
Indulge in a heart-opening ritual with this luxurious self-love chai. Crafted with Ceremonial Cacao, Ceylon Cinnamon, Rose, and a powerful blend of mushrooms (Chaga, Lion's Mane, Reishi, and Shitake), this nourishing mix supports mental clarity, immune health, and emotional well-being. Infused with herbs like Turmeric, Ashwagandha, and Ginger, each sip is a warm embrace for your body, mind, and spirit. Sip Slowly. Feel the love.
Harbor Balloons Gift Certificate – $100 Value
Take your next celebration to new heights with this gift card from Harbor Balloons, your local go-to for stunning balloon décor, arches, and custom installations. Perfect for birthdays, showers, graduations, or just adding a little magic to your day.
Donated by: Harbor Balloons – Gig Harbor, WA
Gift Certificate – $150+ Value
Unlock the secrets of sacred cultivation in this personalized, hands-on workshop designed to meet you wherever you are on your journey. Whether you’re just getting started or refining your existing skills, this private session will walk you through the essential steps of safe, ethical, and intentional psychedelic mushroom cultivation.
What’s Included:
This is more than just growing—it’s about growing with intention.
Gift Certificate – $100 Value
Explore a personalized path to clarity, balance, and healing with this private microdosing consultation. Whether you’re brand new or seeking to refine your practice, this session will guide you through safe, informed, and intentional use of psychedelics for wellness and self-discovery.
What’s Included:
Discover how microdosing can support mental clarity, emotional resilience, and personal growth—rooted in harm reduction and empowerment.
Glamping Stay – $130 Value
Enjoy a peaceful overnight retreat in a cozy, beautifully furnnished glamping yome on Harstine Island. Nestled in nature, this unique space offers a chance to unplug, recharge, and reconnect. Whether you're seeking solitude or a soulful getaway, this stay is a perfect invitation to rest and renew.
Learn more about your host:
Samantha McLenachen,
Certified Wayfinder Life Coach
Tacoma, WA www.samanthamclenachen.com
Novel by a local author – $15.99 Value
"49 Days: Magical Realism Meets Modern Psychedelics" -Shuna Morelli
Dive into a delightful tale where science meets spirit. In this magical realism novel, follow Jenni-a neuroanatomist with a PhD-on a deeply personal journey through the world of modern psychedelic medicine. Blending cutting neuroscience with mystical insights, her path leads to a mind-bending quantum discovery that just might change everything. A fun, inspiring read that brings the emerging science of psychedelics to life through story.
Novel by a local author – $15.99 Value
Novel by a local author – $15.99 Value
2 Private Psychedelic Integration Coaching Sessions – $250 Value
Receive Grounded, heart-centered support for your psychedelic journey with 2 private coaching sessions. Whether you are preparing for an upcoming experience of integrating a recent one, these sessions offer compassionate, practical guidance to help you deepen your insights and move forward with clarity and intention.A beautiful opportunity to be witnessed, supported, and empowered on your path.
TTLG Journey Journal – $25 Value
This beautifully crafted journal is designed to support your year of self-discovery, healing, and intentional growth. Created by Mary Decker-Behavioral Scientist, Spiritual Guide, and Founder of TTLG Integration-This tool invites reflection and empowers transformation, whether you're navigating psychedelic experiences, microdosing, or simply deepening your daily awareness. A soulful companion for the journey within.
Intake Session – $125 Value
This 90-minute session offers a supportive space to explore your goals, needs, and healing journey with Cannabis and Psychedelics. You’ll leave with a personalized game plan for your next steps—whether you’re new to plant medicine or looking to deepen your path.
✨ Guided Cannabis Immersive – $200 Value
Experience Cannabis in a whole new way. This 2-hour guided journey takes place in a safe, comfortable setting designed for transformation. Includes preparation, intention-setting, integration support, and everything you need for a conscious, supported experience with this powerful plant ally.
Painting by Toni Spencer – $30 Value
This vibrant painting is a beautiful reproduction of original Batik, created by artist Toni Spencer with rich color and texture, each piece captures the essence of traditional Batik style while offering a unique, handmade touch. Perfect for adding warmth and artistry to any space.
Marysville, WA
(360) 653-5874
Painting by Toni Spencer – $25 Value
Cannabis Themed Swag Box – $45 Value
Marysville, WA
*1 Large Men's "Cannabis Saves Lives" T-shirt
*1 Medium Women's "Starleaf" Shirt
*1 Women's Hat
*1 Men's Hat
*2 Lighters
*1 Blown Glass Joint Holder
*1 "Medical Marijuana" Themed Bag
*1 Hand-Made Hemp Bracelet
*1 Tin High Seas Beard Balm infused with Cannabis Terpenes
*1 Peak Scientific headphones
*Stickers
Mushroom Tea Set – $20 Value
Cozy up with this charming gift set featuring whimsical mushroom-themed mugs, a selection of soothing artisan teas, and a delicious assortment of cookies. Perfect for quiet moments, meaningful conversations, or simply treating yourself to a little everyday magic.
A sweet and soulful bundle for the tea lover, nature enthusiast, or anyone in need of a cozy pause.
