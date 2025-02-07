Keyboard Fundraiser

Greetings from Kinder Kollege! At Kinder Kollege, we’re committed to providing as many opportunities as possible to stimulate and inspire our students. One of the best ways to do this is through music. Studies show that children who practice music retain more knowledge, improve their memory, and develop stronger concentration. Music also helps with behavior by teaching discipline and enhancing social skills. To offer these benefits to our after-school students, we are excited to introduce a piano keyboard course. However, to ensure the music instructor can work with every child, we need 10 keyboards with headphones. We’re asking each student to raise at least $20 to help us reach our goal of $1,300. Your support will make a big difference in giving all of our after-school students the opportunity to experience the joy and benefits of learning music!

