Keyport Garden Club's Membership

Offered by
About this shop
Includes participation in Club meetings, events, and activities. Insurance and Membership through GCNJ.
For individuals who wish to support the Club and its mission.
Open to Keyport Residents - one garden plot, insurance to work in the garden and shared tools.
$35.00 covers an individual and their family.
Optional KGC Add-On for ESCG Members. $12 per person - for ESCG members who wish to participate in Keyport Garden Club meetings, events, and activities. This Fee covers Garden Club of New Jersey insurance.
Your sponsorship helps support Club programs, community gardens, beautification projects, and educational events. Sponsors will be kept up to date on Keyport Garden Club public events.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!