Keys 2 Hoops Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Tryout Fee
No expiration
Private one-on-one basketball training designed to improve skills, confidence, and game understanding through focused instruction.
(schedule ahead)
Monday, Tuesday, Thursday open 5 AM-8 PM
Saturday Sunday open 4 PM-6 PM
No expiration
High-energy group basketball training focused on fundamentals, skill growth, and smart team play. ($65 Per Day)
Wednesday and Friday only 6 PM-8 PM
Renews monthly
Team uniforms
Team tournaments
Gym Rent
Refs
Concession Stand
AAU Registration
8 Training Monthly
No expiration
High-energy group basketball training focused on fundamentals, skill growth, and smart team play.
($100 for 2 days and 4hrs of work)
Wednesday and Friday only 6 PM-8 PM
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!