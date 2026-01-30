Keys 2 Hoops

Offered by

Keys 2 Hoops

About the memberships

Keys 2 Hoops Memberships

AAU Tryouts
$25

No expiration

Tryout Fee

1 on 1 Training
$75

No expiration

Private one-on-one basketball training designed to improve skills, confidence, and game understanding through focused instruction.

(schedule ahead)

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday open 5 AM-8 PM

Saturday Sunday open 4 PM-6 PM


Group Sessions
$65

No expiration

High-energy group basketball training focused on fundamentals, skill growth, and smart team play. ($65 Per Day)

Wednesday and Friday only 6 PM-8 PM


AAU Team Fees
$400

Renews monthly

Team uniforms

Team tournaments

Gym Rent

Refs

Concession Stand

AAU Registration

8 Training Monthly

Weekly Group Session
$100

No expiration

High-energy group basketball training focused on fundamentals, skill growth, and smart team play.

($100 for 2 days and 4hrs of work)

Wednesday and Friday only 6 PM-8 PM


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