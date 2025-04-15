Keys & Pearls - 2nd Annual 1920's Dueling Piano Gala

Ticket includes entrance to dueling piano performance, dinner, and dessert bar. There will be a cash bar and silent auction. Every ticket holder will receive a charity receipt.
Inner Circle Admission
$150
Ticket includes inner circle entrance to dueling piano performance, dinner, and dessert bar. There will be a cash bar and silent auction. Every ticket holder will receive a charity receipt.
VIP Admission
$200
The best view in the house and a VIP experience. Ticket includes VIP seating to dueling piano performance, dinner, and dessert bar. There will be a cash bar and silent auction. Every ticket holder will receive a charity receipt.
Table Sponsor - No seating included
$500
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo at center of table
Logo on 8 table assignment displays
Name placed in Evening Program (Information required by 5/3/2024)
Name mentioned during event.
Name placed on thank you sent to all event attendees.
Includes charity receipt.
Name placed in thank you on all media posts. NO TICKETS INCLUDED
Table Sponsor with FULL TABLE
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship Includes:
Admission tickets for FULL TABLE (8 tickets)
Logo at center of table
Logo on 8 table assignment displays
Name placed in Evening Program (Information required by 5/3/2024)
Name mentioned during event.
Name placed on thank you sent to all event attendees.
Includes charity receipt.
Name placed in thank you on all media posts.
Inner Circle Sponsor - No seating Included
$750
Sponsorship Includes:
Logo at center of table
Logo on 8 Inner Circle table assignment displays
Name placed in Evening Program as Inner Circle Sponsor (Information required by 5/3/2024)
Name mentioned several times during event.
Name placed on thank you email as Inner Circle Sponsor sent to all event attendees
Name placed in thank you on all media posts.
Includes charity receipt. NO SEATING INCLUDED
Inner Circle FULL TABLE Sponsor
$1,600
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship Includes: Inner Circle Admission tickets for FULL TABLE (8 tickets). Logo at center of table
Logo on 8 Inner Circle table assignment displays
Name placed in Evening Program as Inner Circle Sponsor (Information required by 5/3/2024)
Name mentioned several times during event.
Name placed on thank you email as Inner Circle Sponsor sent to all event attendees
Name placed in thank you on all media posts.
Includes charity receipt.
VIP Sponsor - No Seating Included
$1,000
Sponsorship Includes:
A Full VIP Experience
Two VIP Admission tickets
Logo at center of table
Logo on 8 VIP table assignment displays
Name placed in Evening Program as VIP Sponsor (Information required by 5/3/2024)
Name mentioned throughout the event.
Name placed on thank you email as VIP Sponsor sent to all event attendees.
Company Provided Banner to be placed on site.
VIP FULL TABLE Sponsor
$2,200
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Sponsorship Includes:
A Full VIP Experience
VIP Admission tickets for FULL TABLE (8 tickets)
Logo at center of table
Logo on 8 VIP table assignment displays
Name placed in Evening Program as VIP Sponsor (Information required by 5/3/2024)
Name mentioned throughout the event.
Name placed on thank you email as VIP Sponsor sent to all event attendees.
Company Provided Banner to be placed on site.
Bar Sponsor
$2,500
Sponsorship Includes:
Only one sponsorship available
Two VIP Admission tickets Included
Logo placed at bar
Name placed in Evening Program as VIP Bar Sponsor (Information required by 6/1/2025)
Name mentioned throughout the event.
Name placed on thank you email as VIP Bar Sponsor sent to all event attendees
Company Provided Banner to be placed on site.
Includes charity receipt.
Contribution - unable to attend
$1
I am unable to attend but I would love to make a contribution. There is an option at checkout to make an additional donation. We truly appreciate each and every contribution.
Add a donation for Cornerstone Mission Project
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!