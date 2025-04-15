Keys & Pearls - 2nd Annual 1920's Dueling Piano Gala

Sponsorship Includes: Inner Circle Admission tickets for FULL TABLE (8 tickets). Logo at center of table Logo on 8 Inner Circle table assignment displays Name placed in Evening Program as Inner Circle Sponsor (Information required by 5/3/2024) Name mentioned several times during event. Name placed on thank you email as Inner Circle Sponsor sent to all event attendees Name placed in thank you on all media posts. Includes charity receipt.

Sponsorship Includes: Inner Circle Admission tickets for FULL TABLE (8 tickets). Logo at center of table Logo on 8 Inner Circle table assignment displays Name placed in Evening Program as Inner Circle Sponsor (Information required by 5/3/2024) Name mentioned several times during event. Name placed on thank you email as Inner Circle Sponsor sent to all event attendees Name placed in thank you on all media posts. Includes charity receipt.

More details...