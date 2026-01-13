Keys for a Cause

Hosted by
About this event
4245 US 281, Stephenville
Enjoy the dinner and program with access to all main activities.
Table for 8, reserved seating, dinner, show, recognition on program, named displayed at sponsored table
A table for 8, preferred seating area, dinner, show, recognition on social media and printed materials, name displayed at sponsored table, verbal recognition during the event, 8 Complimentary bar tickets.
Table for 8, premium seating area, dinner, show, top recognition on social media and printed materials, logo or name displayed at sponsor table, visual and verbal recognition during the event, complimentary bar drink tickets (2 per guest), 2 complimentary song requests
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!