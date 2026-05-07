Blood Cancer United Inc

Hosted by

Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

Keys for a Cure - Featuring Hi-Fi Dueling Pianos

130 West 53rd St N

Colwich, KS 67030, USA

General Admission
$20

Come join us for a night of fun!

General Admission & 'Not Today Cancer' Shirt
$40
Available until May 21

Enjoy the full program, but also take home our campaign's token shirt that reads 'Not Today Cancer.' We'll contact you about sizing and color options to pick up that night.

VIP Tables - 8 Seats
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Best seats in the house!


Get our campaign's token 'Not Today Cancer' shirt. We'll contact you about sizing and color options to pick up that night.

Plus, we'll give you 16 bonus tickets for a Rusty Eck Ford raffle for a vehicle giveaway ($160 value.)

Add a donation for Blood Cancer United Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!