"Keys for Promise" 2025 Raffle

About this raffle
💙 What can $100 do?
More than you think.
Your ticket purchase helps someone living with MS get the home modifications they need—like ramps, grab bars, or widened doorways. It could cover a procedure deductibles during a tough month, or help fund a new, more accessible scooter that brings freedom and mobility. Every dollar brings comfort, dignity, and independence to someone right here in New Hampshire.
