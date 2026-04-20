Keys for the Cure: Dueling Pianos and Live Auction

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Lock up your own reserved table, AND get a $50 discount.
Purchase an entire VIP table with Premium Seating and access to VIP exclusive perks (VIP Raffles, Drink Ticket, and Best Seating)
Premium Seating overlooking the Main Floor at a 2 person high top table with Server for drinks, and song requests as well as access to VIP Perks for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!