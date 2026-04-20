Blood Cancer United Inc

Hosted by

Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

Keys for the Cure: Dueling Pianos and Live Auction

3350 George Washington Blvd

Wichita, KS 67210, USA

General Admission
$50
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
General Admission - Table for 8
$350

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Lock up your own reserved table, AND get a $50 discount.

VIP - Table for 8
$600

Purchase an entire VIP table with Premium Seating and access to VIP exclusive perks (VIP Raffles, Drink Ticket, and Best Seating)

VIP - Balcony for 2
$200

Premium Seating overlooking the Main Floor at a 2 person high top table with Server for drinks, and song requests as well as access to VIP Perks for the event.

Add a donation for Blood Cancer United Inc

$

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