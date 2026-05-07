Keys for the Cure: Silent Auction

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Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $500
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
FROM WICHITA'S HOTTEST STEAKHOUSE
Bottle of Private Label KVH Bourbon, $100 KVH Gift Certficate and Two KVH Whiskey Glasses
Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $800
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
4 Tickets to KU at OSU - Saturday, November 28th
Section 111, Row 2, Aisle Seats
Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $800
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
(2) Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Tootbrushes
(2) Oral-B Water Flossers
(2) Sets of Specialty Product Accessories
Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $900
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
Handcrafted Steel Fire Pit locally built by Colton Eck, Special Edition Collector's Bottle of Jack Daniels Whiskey and Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon
Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $1000
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
Mini Shoot with Boudoir Babes by Kimber, and a $100 Gift Certificate from Elevate by Lindsay to help keep your relationship stand. This is your chance to step out of your comfort zone and give your partner a gift they'll NEVER forget!!!
Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $1600
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
4 Lower Bowl Tickets to the Sunflower Showdown Football Game in Manhattan, KS on Saturday 10/17!
Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $2400
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
AnyTime Fitness - 6 Month Membership
AnyTime Fitness - 2 Months Private Training
Supplements, Water Bottle, Training Bands and Dumbbells
Starting bid
BUY NOW PRICE: $2400
(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)
Flight and Dinner for Two - Two Optional Flight Plans (both Flight Plans depart and return to Wellington, KS Airport (EWK)
Wichita Night Lights & Dining
Dinner for two at Stearman Field Bar and Grill with scenic night city light tour over downtown Wichita.
Ponka City, OK Excursion
Elegant dinner for two with cross state flight to Ponca City, OK.
**Weight Limits: Max 215 lbs per person, Total 375 lbs
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