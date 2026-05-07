Blood Cancer United Inc
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Blood Cancer United Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Keys for the Cure: Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3350 George Washington Blvd, Wichita, KS 67210, USA

KVH Chophouse Basket - Value $250 item
KVH Chophouse Basket - Value $250
$80

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $500

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


FROM WICHITA'S HOTTEST STEAKHOUSE

Bottle of Private Label KVH Bourbon, $100 KVH Gift Certficate and Two KVH Whiskey Glasses

Kansas @ Oklahoma State Football Game - Value $400 item
Kansas @ Oklahoma State Football Game - Value $400
$100

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $800

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


4 Tickets to KU at OSU - Saturday, November 28th

Section 111, Row 2, Aisle Seats

(2) Crest and Oral-B Specialty Care Kits - Value $400 item
(2) Crest and Oral-B Specialty Care Kits - Value $400
$100

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $800

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


(2) Oral-B iO Series 6 Electric Tootbrushes

(2) Oral-B Water Flossers

(2) Sets of Specialty Product Accessories

Man Package Fire Pit & Bourbon Combo - Value $450 item
Man Package Fire Pit & Bourbon Combo - Value $450
$125

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $900

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


Handcrafted Steel Fire Pit locally built by Colton Eck, Special Edition Collector's Bottle of Jack Daniels Whiskey and Eagle Rare 10 Year Bourbon

Boudiur Mini Shoot & Elevate by Lindsay GC- $575 Value item
Boudiur Mini Shoot & Elevate by Lindsay GC- $575 Value
$150

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $1000

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


Mini Shoot with Boudoir Babes by Kimber, and a $100 Gift Certificate from Elevate by Lindsay to help keep your relationship stand. This is your chance to step out of your comfort zone and give your partner a gift they'll NEVER forget!!!

Sunflower Showdown Football (KU at KSU) - $800 Value item
Sunflower Showdown Football (KU at KSU) - $800 Value
$200

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $1600

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


4 Lower Bowl Tickets to the Sunflower Showdown Football Game in Manhattan, KS on Saturday 10/17!

Fitness Bundle - $1200 Value item
Fitness Bundle - $1200 Value
$300

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $2400

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


AnyTime Fitness - 6 Month Membership

AnyTime Fitness - 2 Months Private Training

Supplements, Water Bottle, Training Bands and Dumbbells


Ultimate Flight Experience - $1200 Value item
Ultimate Flight Experience - $1200 Value
$300

Starting bid

BUY NOW PRICE: $2400

(FIND MARC IF YOU WANT TO LOCK IT UP NOW!!!)


Flight and Dinner for Two - Two Optional Flight Plans (both Flight Plans depart and return to Wellington, KS Airport (EWK)


Wichita Night Lights & Dining

Dinner for two at Stearman Field Bar and Grill with scenic night city light tour over downtown Wichita.


Ponka City, OK Excursion

Elegant dinner for two with cross state flight to Ponca City, OK.


**Weight Limits: Max 215 lbs per person, Total 375 lbs

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!