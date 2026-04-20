One Life Transitional Homes

Hosted by

One Life Transitional Homes

About this event

Keys to Care Lunch and Learn

To be announced

Housing Providers
$175

🔓Connect directly with heathcare professionals

🔓Build strong referral partnerships

🔓Learn how to receive accurate client placements

🔓Be part of a coordinated care system

CONSERVATORS ONLY
Free

Must Show Proof!

🔓Meet vetted housing providers

🔓Build a reliable referral network

🔓Ensure proper placement for your clients

🔓Improve long-term stability and outcomes

HEALTHCARE WORKERS ONLY
Free

Must SHOW PROOF!

🔓Meet trusted housing providers

🔓Strengthen discharge planning outcomes

🔓Build direct referral relationships

🔓Reduce readmissions and instability

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!