CCHI KEYS TO CONNECTION FUNDRAISER

Hosted by
About this event
General Admission
Future residents and neighbor of CCHI Commons!
Gold Key Level - $2,500
Includes six event tickets, premier recognition on our barrel wall, and prominent display of your logo or family name—along with significant recognition across all event marketing. You’ll also enjoy reserved seating at a VIP table, celebrating your pivotal role in bringing this project to life.
Silver Key Level - $1,000
Includes two event tickets, recognition on our barrel wall, and display of your logo or family name—along with recognition across all event marketing. You’ll also enjoy reserved seating at a VIP table, celebrating your pivotal role in bringing this project to life.
Additional tickets to the Private VIP room
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!