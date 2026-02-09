Keys to Connection Wine Pull

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About this raffle
Add a little extra sparkle to your Keys to Connection evening with a Wine Pull ticket! Each ticket guarantees a surprise bottle of wine—several extra special—while supporting CCHI’s mission!
Add a little extra sparkle to your Keys to Connection evening with a special deal for Wine Pull tickets! Each ticket guarantees a surprise bottle of wine—some extra special—while supporting CCHI’s mission.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!