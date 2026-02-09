Collaborative Community Housing Initiative(CCHI)

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Collaborative Community Housing Initiative(CCHI)

About this raffle

Keys to Connection Wine Pull

Bottle of wine
$25

Add a little extra sparkle to your Keys to Connection evening with a Wine Pull ticket! Each ticket guarantees a surprise bottle of wine—several extra special—while supporting CCHI’s mission!

5 Wine Pull Tickets
$100
This includes 5 tickets

Add a little extra sparkle to your Keys to Connection evening with a special deal for Wine Pull tickets! Each ticket guarantees a surprise bottle of wine—some extra special—while supporting CCHI’s mission.

Add a donation for Collaborative Community Housing Initiative(CCHI)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!