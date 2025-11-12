Sun Gate Foundation

Hosted by

Sun Gate Foundation

About this event

Keys to Freedom: A Journey to Liberation Through Education

3501 University Blvd E

Hyattsville, MD 20783, USA

Early Bird Ticket
$150
Available until Apr 1

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Group Tickets
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Bring your friends, colleagues, or loved ones together for an unforgettable evening that truly changes lives. A Table of Freedom seats 10 guests and includes one complimentary drink ticket per guest plus exclusive access to our VIP reception from 6:00–7:00 PM.


When you purchase a table, you’re doing more than reserving seats; you’re standing in unity with survivors, investing in hope, and helping Sun Gate open doors to brighter, more empowered futures.

Add a donation for Sun Gate Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!