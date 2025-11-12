Keys to Freedom: A Journey to Liberation Through Education

Bring your friends, colleagues, or loved ones together for an unforgettable evening that truly changes lives. A Table of Freedom seats 10 guests and includes one complimentary drink ticket per guest plus exclusive access to our VIP reception from 6:00–7:00 PM.





When you purchase a table, you’re doing more than reserving seats; you’re standing in unity with survivors, investing in hope, and helping Sun Gate open doors to brighter, more empowered futures.