Keys to Freedom: A Journey to Liberation Through Education

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Bring your friends, colleagues, or loved ones together for an unforgettable evening that truly changes lives. A Table of Freedom seats 10 guests and includes one complimentary drink ticket per guest plus exclusive access to our VIP reception from 6:00–7:00 PM.
When you purchase a table, you’re doing more than reserving seats; you’re standing in unity with survivors, investing in hope, and helping Sun Gate open doors to brighter, more empowered futures.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!