Keystone Bills Bingo Night

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About this event
Purchase as many packets as you'd like to increase your chances of winning!
One lucky winner will take home half of the total pot, while the other half goes directly towards supporting our cheerleaders! The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning big!
One lucky winner will take home half of the total pot, while the other half goes directly towards supporting our cheerleaders! The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning big!
One lucky winner will take home half of the total pot, while the other half goes directly towards supporting our cheerleaders! The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning big!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!