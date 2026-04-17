Keystone Bills Booster Club Corp

Hosted by

Keystone Bills Booster Club Corp

About this event

Keystone Bills Bingo Night

6748 Memorial Hwy

Tampa, FL 33615, USA

Book of 10 Bingo Cards (for 10 games)
$10

Purchase as many packets as you'd like to increase your chances of winning!

50/50 Raffle - 20 Tickets
$20

One lucky winner will take home half of the total pot, while the other half goes directly towards supporting our cheerleaders! The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning big!

50/50 Raffle - 5 Tickets
$10

One lucky winner will take home half of the total pot, while the other half goes directly towards supporting our cheerleaders! The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning big!

50/50 Raffle - 2 Tickets
$5

One lucky winner will take home half of the total pot, while the other half goes directly towards supporting our cheerleaders! The more tickets you purchase, the better your chances of winning big!

Add a donation for Keystone Bills Booster Club Corp

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