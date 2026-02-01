Hosted by

First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge

Keystone Karaoke

Pasta Date Night item
Pasta Date Night
$30

Starting bid

This basket includes: Pasta, Pasta Sauce, Tablecloth, Napkins, Bag of Chocolate Candies, Heart Shaped Candle and Ceramic Heart Shaped Dish.

Valentine Coffee Break item
Valentine Coffee Break
$30

Starting bid

$20 Millborne Bakery Gift Card, Bag of Starbucks Coffee, Jar of Apricot Jam, Two Mugs, Scone Kit, Notepad and Two Hand Towels

Snowy Day Essentials item
Snowy Day Essentials
$25

Starting bid

Get cozy on a snowy day and enjoy:

Puzzle, Sketchbook, Notebook, Notepad, Reading Light, 2 Packs of Pens, Candle and Chocolate Covered Pretzels

UT Basketball Basket item
UT Basketball Basket
$40

Starting bid

Includes:

2 $10 Outback Gift Cards, Nerf Basketball, Two Water Thermos', UT Men's Shirt (XL)

Spa Day item
Spa Day
$60

Starting bid

This Beautiful Basket includes: $50 Gift Card to Nails by Louis, Headband & Wristband set, Confetti Popcorn, Tervis, Hair Towel, Soft Hair Curler, Undereye Patches, Hot & Cold Eye Patches, Hot & Cold Body Wrap, Hand Cream & Magnifying Light

Coffee Lovers item
Coffee Lovers
$30

Starting bid

Bud's Farmhouse Coffee basket includes: a bag of house blend coffee, a jar of strawberry spread and a $50 Bud's gift card.

School Days item
School Days
$40

Starting bid

$50 Gift card for Nails by Louis, Highlighters, Pens, Pencils, Sharpies, Planner, Hand Sanitizer, Post-It Notes & Popcorn

EmpowerD Coaching item
EmpowerD Coaching
$200

Starting bid

Treat yourself to a Metabolic Makeover with 3 Months Personalized Training, Liquid IV and Tumbler

Golf Basket #1 (white basket) item
Golf Basket #1 (white basket)
$100

Starting bid

This Basket Includes:

Black Golf Towel, 1 package of Tees, 3 Titleist Green Balls, 3 Callaway Yellow Balls, 3 Callaway Red Balls, 2 Sleeves Taylor made Distance + Balls, Brush, Glass, Stainless Steel Mug and 1 Round of Golf for 2 at Tennessee Centennial Golf Course

Golf Basket #2 (Black Basket) item
Golf Basket #2 (Black Basket)
$200

Starting bid

Black Golf Towel, 1 Package of Tees, 3 Titleist Green Balls, 3 Callaway Yellow Balls, 3 Callaway Red Balls, 2 Sleeves Taylor made Distance + Balls, Multitool, Stainless Steel Mug, Bear Head Cover and 4 Rounds of Golf at Dead Horse Lake Golf Course (may be used all together or individual days).

Valentine's Date Night item
Valentine's Date Night
$50

Starting bid

This Heart Tub includes:

$50 gift card for Nails by Louis, Serving Board with Cheese Knife, Crackers, Truffles, Bottle of Wine, Two Wine Glasses, Jar of Fig Spread, Napkins and Hand Towel

Wildcat Fever item
Wildcat Fever
$50

Starting bid

2 $10 Outback cards, Official Wildcat Jersey (48), Wildcats Short Sleeve T-Shirt (size XL), Wildcat Water Bottle, 4 General Admission 2026 Season Passes for Wildcat Football and 4 General Admission 2026 Season Passes for Wildcat Basketball.

Going to the Car Wash item
Going to the Car Wash
$50

Starting bid

3 Pure Magic Car Wash Gift Cards, Oil Change for Chuck's Car Center (up to $100), Cleaning Cloths, Lint Rollers, Mirror & Glass Cleaner & Car Interior Cleaning Wipes

Titans Basket item
Titans Basket
$50

Starting bid

Titans Blanket, Food Tray & Dip Bowls, Men's Athletic Jacket (Large), 3 Pack Crew Socks, Ceramic Canister, Football, Goo Goo Clusters & Nut Mix

Jackson Square Experience item
Jackson Square Experience
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate Historic Jackson Square with a Beautiful Painting by Local Artist Elaine Culbert. You will also enjoy a delicious meal at Dean's Restaurant with a $50 Gift Card.

UT Football Basket item
UT Football Basket
$50

Starting bid

Clock, Snack Tray, Football Snack Tray, Bar Towel, Salt & Pepper Shakers, 2 Mugs and Insulated Thermos

Local Date Night item
Local Date Night
$120

Starting bid

Enjoy a stay at the Beautiful Double Tree Hotel which includes Breakfast for Two. This Getaway also includes a $100 Gift Card to Fire & Salt Restaurant, 2 Cinemark Movie Passes and 2 Passes to the American Museum of Science & Energy.

Quilting Basket item
Quilting Basket
$40

Starting bid

You will have all you need to enjoy your quilting hobby with this amazing basket of supplies which includes Pattern Grids, 2 CD's, Heat Transfer Vinyl; Computer Printer Fabric, 6 Packages of Fabric, 11 Spools of Quilting Thread and Paper for Foundation Piecing

Workout Basket (White) item
Workout Basket (White)
$50

Starting bid

One Month Membership to Kinetics, Workout towel, Cooling Towel, Gatorade Powder, Premier Protein Drink, Yoga Dice, Resistance Band Set & Water Thermos

Workout Basket (Blue) item
Workout Basket (Blue)
$50

Starting bid

One Month Membership to Kinetics, Workout Towel, Two Cooling Towels, Gatorade Powder, Premier Protein Drink, Kinesiology Tape & Muscle Roller Stick

Quilt item
Quilt
$50

Starting bid

Beautiful Handmade Quilt

Football Party item
Football Party
$30

Starting bid

This Basket Includes: Snack Tray, Football Plates, Napkins, Plastic Cups, Photo Props Pack, Insulated Cup, "Game Day" Wooden Sign, Caramel Corn, Chips, Salsa, Queso & Brown Butter Cashews

Coffee Break item
Coffee Break
$25

Starting bid

3 Bags of Sugarwood Coffee from Calamity's, Glass Mug Set and French Press

Smoke & Oak item
Smoke & Oak
$50

Starting bid

Larceny Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 5 Oil Changes at Car Fix, 2 Cigars, 5 $10 Outback Cards, 4 Highball Glasses and Sports Ice Mold Set and 2 Pure Magic Car Wash Passes

Disney Basket item
Disney Basket
$40

Starting bid

Minnie & Mickey Mug, Disney Pictopia Card Game, Mickey Iron on Patch, Donald Duck Squish Mellow, Mickey Mouse Plush and a $50 Disney Gift Card.

Kitchen Essentials item
Kitchen Essentials
$20

Starting bid

Martha Stewart Muffin Pan, Wooden Utensils, Measuring Set, Chip Clips and 2 Packages of Muffin Mix.

Picnic Bag item
Picnic Bag
$20

Starting bid

Embark Insulated Cooler includes 2 $20 First Watch Gift Cards, Red Wine, and snacks

Hydration Basket item
Hydration Basket
$25

Starting bid

Three Bottles of Skinny Syrup, Three Water Magic Flavor Straws and Tumbler

Chocolate Lovers Delight item
Chocolate Lovers Delight
$25

Starting bid

6 boxes of specialized chocolates from Millborne Bakery

Tea Party item
Tea Party
$20

Starting bid

Two Cup & Plate Combos, Teas, Spoons, Knives, Teapot and Wildflower Honey

Bread Basket item
Bread Basket
$40

Starting bid

12 Loaves of Homemade Sourdough Bread (12 loaves do not need to be ordered at one time).

Stretch Fix Knox item
Stretch Fix Knox
$50

Starting bid

One hour stretch session with Chad Becker.

