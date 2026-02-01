Keystone Karaoke

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
This basket includes: Pasta, Pasta Sauce, Tablecloth, Napkins, Bag of Chocolate Candies, Heart Shaped Candle and Ceramic Heart Shaped Dish.
Starting bid
$20 Millborne Bakery Gift Card, Bag of Starbucks Coffee, Jar of Apricot Jam, Two Mugs, Scone Kit, Notepad and Two Hand Towels
Starting bid
Get cozy on a snowy day and enjoy:
Puzzle, Sketchbook, Notebook, Notepad, Reading Light, 2 Packs of Pens, Candle and Chocolate Covered Pretzels
Starting bid
Includes:
2 $10 Outback Gift Cards, Nerf Basketball, Two Water Thermos', UT Men's Shirt (XL)
Starting bid
This Beautiful Basket includes: $50 Gift Card to Nails by Louis, Headband & Wristband set, Confetti Popcorn, Tervis, Hair Towel, Soft Hair Curler, Undereye Patches, Hot & Cold Eye Patches, Hot & Cold Body Wrap, Hand Cream & Magnifying Light
Starting bid
Bud's Farmhouse Coffee basket includes: a bag of house blend coffee, a jar of strawberry spread and a $50 Bud's gift card.
Starting bid
$50 Gift card for Nails by Louis, Highlighters, Pens, Pencils, Sharpies, Planner, Hand Sanitizer, Post-It Notes & Popcorn
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a Metabolic Makeover with 3 Months Personalized Training, Liquid IV and Tumbler
Starting bid
This Basket Includes:
Black Golf Towel, 1 package of Tees, 3 Titleist Green Balls, 3 Callaway Yellow Balls, 3 Callaway Red Balls, 2 Sleeves Taylor made Distance + Balls, Brush, Glass, Stainless Steel Mug and 1 Round of Golf for 2 at Tennessee Centennial Golf Course
Starting bid
Black Golf Towel, 1 Package of Tees, 3 Titleist Green Balls, 3 Callaway Yellow Balls, 3 Callaway Red Balls, 2 Sleeves Taylor made Distance + Balls, Multitool, Stainless Steel Mug, Bear Head Cover and 4 Rounds of Golf at Dead Horse Lake Golf Course (may be used all together or individual days).
Starting bid
This Heart Tub includes:
$50 gift card for Nails by Louis, Serving Board with Cheese Knife, Crackers, Truffles, Bottle of Wine, Two Wine Glasses, Jar of Fig Spread, Napkins and Hand Towel
Starting bid
2 $10 Outback cards, Official Wildcat Jersey (48), Wildcats Short Sleeve T-Shirt (size XL), Wildcat Water Bottle, 4 General Admission 2026 Season Passes for Wildcat Football and 4 General Admission 2026 Season Passes for Wildcat Basketball.
Starting bid
3 Pure Magic Car Wash Gift Cards, Oil Change for Chuck's Car Center (up to $100), Cleaning Cloths, Lint Rollers, Mirror & Glass Cleaner & Car Interior Cleaning Wipes
Starting bid
Titans Blanket, Food Tray & Dip Bowls, Men's Athletic Jacket (Large), 3 Pack Crew Socks, Ceramic Canister, Football, Goo Goo Clusters & Nut Mix
Starting bid
Celebrate Historic Jackson Square with a Beautiful Painting by Local Artist Elaine Culbert. You will also enjoy a delicious meal at Dean's Restaurant with a $50 Gift Card.
Starting bid
Clock, Snack Tray, Football Snack Tray, Bar Towel, Salt & Pepper Shakers, 2 Mugs and Insulated Thermos
Starting bid
Enjoy a stay at the Beautiful Double Tree Hotel which includes Breakfast for Two. This Getaway also includes a $100 Gift Card to Fire & Salt Restaurant, 2 Cinemark Movie Passes and 2 Passes to the American Museum of Science & Energy.
Starting bid
You will have all you need to enjoy your quilting hobby with this amazing basket of supplies which includes Pattern Grids, 2 CD's, Heat Transfer Vinyl; Computer Printer Fabric, 6 Packages of Fabric, 11 Spools of Quilting Thread and Paper for Foundation Piecing
Starting bid
One Month Membership to Kinetics, Workout towel, Cooling Towel, Gatorade Powder, Premier Protein Drink, Yoga Dice, Resistance Band Set & Water Thermos
Starting bid
One Month Membership to Kinetics, Workout Towel, Two Cooling Towels, Gatorade Powder, Premier Protein Drink, Kinesiology Tape & Muscle Roller Stick
Starting bid
Beautiful Handmade Quilt
Starting bid
This Basket Includes: Snack Tray, Football Plates, Napkins, Plastic Cups, Photo Props Pack, Insulated Cup, "Game Day" Wooden Sign, Caramel Corn, Chips, Salsa, Queso & Brown Butter Cashews
Starting bid
3 Bags of Sugarwood Coffee from Calamity's, Glass Mug Set and French Press
Starting bid
Larceny Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 5 Oil Changes at Car Fix, 2 Cigars, 5 $10 Outback Cards, 4 Highball Glasses and Sports Ice Mold Set and 2 Pure Magic Car Wash Passes
Starting bid
Minnie & Mickey Mug, Disney Pictopia Card Game, Mickey Iron on Patch, Donald Duck Squish Mellow, Mickey Mouse Plush and a $50 Disney Gift Card.
Starting bid
Martha Stewart Muffin Pan, Wooden Utensils, Measuring Set, Chip Clips and 2 Packages of Muffin Mix.
Starting bid
Embark Insulated Cooler includes 2 $20 First Watch Gift Cards, Red Wine, and snacks
Starting bid
Three Bottles of Skinny Syrup, Three Water Magic Flavor Straws and Tumbler
Starting bid
6 boxes of specialized chocolates from Millborne Bakery
Starting bid
Two Cup & Plate Combos, Teas, Spoons, Knives, Teapot and Wildflower Honey
Starting bid
12 Loaves of Homemade Sourdough Bread (12 loaves do not need to be ordered at one time).
Starting bid
One hour stretch session with Chad Becker.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!