Keyport Garden Club Inc

Offered by

Keyport Garden Club Inc

About this shop

KEYPORT GARDEN CLUB SHOP

Keyport Garden Club Bucket Hat item
Keyport Garden Club Bucket Hat
$15

Outdoor Hiking Cap with Keyport Garden Club Logo, Wide-Brimmed Suitable for Outdoor Fishing/Hiking/Camping, Casual Breathable Hiking Cap for Daily Wear

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Keyport GardenWalk Baseball Cap 2026 item
Keyport GardenWalk Baseball Cap 2026
$10

Baseball Caps - Breathable, adjustable and Lightweight, Hand Wash or Machine Washable. Color displayed.

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Keyport Garden Club Logo Baseball Cap item
Keyport Garden Club Logo Baseball Cap
$10

Baseball Caps - Breathable, adjustable and Lightweight, Hand Wash or Machine Washable. Color displayed.


Are you a Keyport GardenWalk volunteer? Keyport GardenWalk volunteers will receive this cap as a thank-you gift. At checkout, please indicate that you are a KGW volunteer if you helped in any capacity, including volunteering on June 6th, serving on a KGW committee, assisting at the reception, or volunteering for the GardenWalk in any other way.

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Keyport GardenWalk Crossbody bag item
Keyport GardenWalk Crossbody bag
$18

Crossbody Bag Keyport GardenWalk. Design printed on both front and back. Travel Messenger Bag Cell Phone Bag Coin Purse with Strap Money Wallets. Hand Wash only. 6.5" x 9.1"

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Keyport GardenWalk small Crossbody bag in black item
Keyport GardenWalk small Crossbody bag in black
$12

Crossbody Bags - Adjustable Strap, Lightweight Foldable Design, Zipper Pocket And Durable Polyester Lining - Casual Commute, School, Travel Creative Personalized Gift. Hand wash. Color as shown in black.

7.8" x 5.5"

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Keyport GardenWalk small Crossbody bag in Khaki item
Keyport GardenWalk small Crossbody bag in Khaki item
Keyport GardenWalk small Crossbody bag in Khaki
$10

Crossbody Bags - Adjustable Strap, Lightweight Foldable Design, Zipper Pocket And Durable Polyester Lining - Casual Commute, School, Travel Creative Personalized Gift. Hand wash. Color as shown in Khaki.

7.8" x 5.5"

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Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE MEDIUM item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE MEDIUM item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE MEDIUM
$15

Soft Cotton shirts

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Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE LARGE item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE LARGE item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE LARGE
$15

Soft Cotton shirts

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Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE XL item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE XL item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE XL
$15

Soft Cotton shirts

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Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE XXL item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE XXL item
Keyport GardenWalk Logo 2026 shirt - SIZE XXL
$15

Soft Cotton shirts

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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - MEDIUM item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - MEDIUM item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - MEDIUM
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - LARGE item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - LARGE item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - LARGE
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - XL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - XL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - XL
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - - BLUE - XXL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - - BLUE - XXL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - - BLUE - XXL
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - XXXL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - XXXL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - BLUE - XXXL
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - MEDUIM item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - MEDUIM
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - LARGE item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - LARGE
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - XL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - XL
$20
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - XXL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - XXL
$22
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KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - XXXL item
KGC KGW T-SHIRT - ARMY GREEN - XXXL
$24
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NOTE CARDS OF KGW 3 WINNING ARTISTS 2026 item
NOTE CARDS OF KGW 3 WINNING ARTISTS 2026
$8

A thoughtful gift to share or keep. Showcasing artwork on the front, a blank interior for your own message, and a brief biography of the artist on the back. 6 note cards with envelopes.

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KGC APRON item
KGC APRON
$18

Light Khaki colored Apron. Perfect for club events.

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Magnet for Car or Refrigerator item
Magnet for Car or Refrigerator
$5

Share the KGC pride. 6" x 4" magnet (rectangle shape) for Car or Refrigerator

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Add a donation for Keyport Garden Club Inc

$

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