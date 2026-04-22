KEYPORT GARDEN CLUB SHOP

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Outdoor Hiking Cap with Keyport Garden Club Logo, Wide-Brimmed Suitable for Outdoor Fishing/Hiking/Camping, Casual Breathable Hiking Cap for Daily Wear
Baseball Caps - Breathable, adjustable and Lightweight, Hand Wash or Machine Washable. Color displayed.
Baseball Caps - Breathable, adjustable and Lightweight, Hand Wash or Machine Washable. Color displayed.
Are you a Keyport GardenWalk volunteer? Keyport GardenWalk volunteers will receive this cap as a thank-you gift. At checkout, please indicate that you are a KGW volunteer if you helped in any capacity, including volunteering on June 6th, serving on a KGW committee, assisting at the reception, or volunteering for the GardenWalk in any other way.
Crossbody Bag Keyport GardenWalk. Design printed on both front and back. Travel Messenger Bag Cell Phone Bag Coin Purse with Strap Money Wallets. Hand Wash only. 6.5" x 9.1"
Crossbody Bags - Adjustable Strap, Lightweight Foldable Design, Zipper Pocket And Durable Polyester Lining - Casual Commute, School, Travel Creative Personalized Gift. Hand wash. Color as shown in black.
7.8" x 5.5"
Crossbody Bags - Adjustable Strap, Lightweight Foldable Design, Zipper Pocket And Durable Polyester Lining - Casual Commute, School, Travel Creative Personalized Gift. Hand wash. Color as shown in Khaki.
7.8" x 5.5"
Soft Cotton shirts
Soft Cotton shirts
Soft Cotton shirts
Soft Cotton shirts
A thoughtful gift to share or keep. Showcasing artwork on the front, a blank interior for your own message, and a brief biography of the artist on the back. 6 note cards with envelopes.
Light Khaki colored Apron. Perfect for club events.
Share the KGC pride. 6" x 4" magnet (rectangle shape) for Car or Refrigerator
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