KGNU Radio Week - Silent Auction 2026

6-night stay in a 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment in the historical center of Cortona for up to 4





Private wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town for up to 4





Traditional 3 course dinner prepared by a private chef in your apartment for up to 4





Immerse yourself in the heart of Cortona and escape from the mundane by visiting the regional setting of the famous set of the movie and book Under the Tuscan Sun.





This magnificent Italian experience will give you memories to last a lifetime!





Blackout Dates: All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply.





Travelers are encouraged to start the booking process well in advance of date preference as reservations are in high demand. We also recommend to have an accommodations confirmation before booking airfare.This auction item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. GivebackXP may substitute accommodations for comparable or better property. Final cleaning fees and utilities are included. Transportation is not provided unless specified. Gratuity for excursions is not included but recommended.