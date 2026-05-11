KGNU Radio Week - Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
2 Tickets to see The Avett Brothers with Graham Nash at Red Rocks. Show on July 12th.
Custom Hat Fitting with Boulder Brim. This custom hat shaping and design studio offers a collaborative, creative journey where visitors can design a one-of-a-kind piece to bring home with them. From custom fedoras with refined silhouettes to classic cowboy hats, each piece is shaped by hand with a focus on fit, form, and style — the details that bring it to life.
Starting bid
2 tickets to go see Trevor Hall, Thievery Corporation and Dirt Wire at Red Rocks. Show on June 14th.
Signed Thievery Corporation Flag.
2 $50 Mountain Sun Gift Cards that can be used at various locations.
Starting bid
Liberty Puzzle Puzzle- Spring in the Everglades, Florida. 552 pieces
$25 Ozo Coffee Gift Card
2 Travel Mugs from Ozo Coffee Roasters
Otis Redding Vinyl Set- The Albums and Singles 1968-1970
Starting bid
Grateful Dead Vinyl- Live in Wembley 72
KGNU Grateful Dead T-Shirt. Size large.
2 Tickets to see A Very Jerry Birthday Bash at the Fox Theater. Show is on August 1st.
Starting bid
2 tickets to see String Cheese Incident at Red Rocks. Show is on July 18th.
Framed poster signed by all member of String Cheese Incident.
Frame donated by Poster Scene.
Starting bid
2 VIP passes to Kyle Hollingsworth at Levitt Pavilion in Denver. These are VIPS passes for their free concert series. Show is on August 30th.
1 Rose and Upright Bass Batik Shirt from Peak to Peak Batiks. Size large.
Framed and Signed String Cheese Incident Poster.
Frame donated by Poster Scene.
Starting bid
2 tickets to see Phish at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City. Show is on September 6th.
2 Phish Batik shirts from Peak to Peak Batiks. Both size medium. One full length and one crop top.
Starting bid
Syltherin vinyl collection. A limited-edition 16-LP box set of the Harry Potter Complete Original Motion Picture Soundtracks pressed on special Slytherin-green vinyl.
Starting bid
Purple Rain scoop neck t-shirt with two doves. Size small.
Purple Rain Album Cover t-shirt. Size small.
Prince symbol zipper pull.
Peace, Love, and Purple Magnet.
Two doves sticker.
Floral Socks.
4 Paisley Park Stickers.
Starting bid
6 Yes Heart Etched Pint Glasses.
6 Yes Heart Etched Stemless Wine Glasses.
The Yes Heart is from a specific and official Prince Collection.
Starting bid
Gold Rhinestone Love Symbol Shirt. Unisex style. Size small.
Musicology Lyric Shirt. Unisex style. Size small.
New Power Generation Cassette. The War.
The Versace Experience CD.
Batman Motion Picture Soundtrack CD.
2 Guitar Picks.
Leather Cuff Bracelet.
Paisley Park Color Changing Umbrella.
Love Symbol Sticker.
4 Paisley Park Stickers.
Paisley Park Logo Purple Socks
Starting bid
6-night stay in a 2 bedroom / 2 bath apartment in the historical center of Cortona for up to 4
Private wine tasting in the coolest wine bar in town for up to 4
Traditional 3 course dinner prepared by a private chef in your apartment for up to 4
Immerse yourself in the heart of Cortona and escape from the mundane by visiting the regional setting of the famous set of the movie and book Under the Tuscan Sun.
This magnificent Italian experience will give you memories to last a lifetime!
Blackout Dates: All major holidays, special events and additional dates may apply.
Travelers are encouraged to start the booking process well in advance of date preference as reservations are in high demand. We also recommend to have an accommodations confirmation before booking airfare.This auction item must be booked a minimum of 60 days in advance and subject to availability. All purchases are non-refundable. Packages cannot be resold and travel must occur within two years from date of purchase. GivebackXP may substitute accommodations for comparable or better property. Final cleaning fees and utilities are included. Transportation is not provided unless specified. Gratuity for excursions is not included but recommended.
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