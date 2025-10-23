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KGNU's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4700 Walnut St

Dinner, Dance, and Drinks Please!
$320

Starting bid

A gift certificate to partner dancing at Arthur Murray Studios.


2 bottles of Red Wine


Gift Certificate to BirdHouse in Erie

Multiple Date Nights
$180

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to Food Lab to be used towards a cooking class.


2 Tickets to Banff Film Festival on February 18th at The Boulder Theater


$50 Gift Card to Community Restaurant in Lafayette


Squirrel Nut Zippers and Dinner
$145

Starting bid

2 Tickets to see Squirrel Nut Zippers in Estes Park on March 21st.


$50 Gift Card to The Roost in Longmont

Dinner and Dancing in Denver
$190

Starting bid

2 Tickets to see the California Honeydrops at Mission Ballroom, on March 20th.


$100 gift certificate to Temaki Den, in Denver.


Lindsey Buckingham Vinyl

Jamming Good Times
$140

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Nershi Hann Trio, at Chatauqua Community House, on March 14th.


Bottle of Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple


Grateful Dead Vinyl Set


David Bowie Vinyl Set

A Great Night Out!
$180

Starting bid

2 Tickets to Cyril Neville, at Swallow Hill Music, on February 7th.


Otis Redding Vinyl


$100 Gift Card to Pit Fiend in Denver

Get Ready to Get Down
$190

Starting bid

Two tickets to Beausoleil, on March 7th, at NorthGlenn Arts.


Rosetta Hall Gift Bag with goodies!


$100 Gift Card to Rosetta Hall in Boulder

Dirty Dozen and then some
$160

Starting bid

2 Tickets to see Dirty Dozen Brass Band, at Lone Tree Arts Center, on February 13th.


Craft Bottle of Gin


The Post Beanie and Hammock


$25 Gift Card to Snarfs

Signed Poster
$35

Starting bid

KGNU and CFCZ poster of Mardi Gras 2026 signed by the band!

Coltrane 1960-1964
$230

Starting bid

John Coltrane’s impact on modern music is immeasurable. The saxophonist’s groundbreaking work at Atlantic Records in the early 1960s helped expand the language of jazz and redefine the possibilities of improvisation. In honor of Coltrane’s upcoming centennial next year, Rhino is starting the celebration early on with a vinyl boxed set featuring six albums in mono, reissued as part of the acclaimed Rhino High Fidelity series.


Beautiful Bowl, Bottle of Wine, and Boba Teea
$175

Starting bid

Beautiful onyx bowl.


Bottle of 2023 Stuhlmuller Vineyards


$25 Gift Card to Pony M Cake and Boba Tea

Onyx Bowl and breweries
$135

Starting bid

Beautiful Onyx Bowl


$25 to Busey Brews in Nederland


$25 to Zweig Brewery in Fort Collins

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