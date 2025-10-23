KGNU's Silent Auction

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4700 Walnut St
Starting bid
A gift certificate to partner dancing at Arthur Murray Studios.
2 bottles of Red Wine
Gift Certificate to BirdHouse in Erie
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to Food Lab to be used towards a cooking class.
2 Tickets to Banff Film Festival on February 18th at The Boulder Theater
$50 Gift Card to Community Restaurant in Lafayette
Starting bid
2 Tickets to see Squirrel Nut Zippers in Estes Park on March 21st.
$50 Gift Card to The Roost in Longmont
Starting bid
2 Tickets to see the California Honeydrops at Mission Ballroom, on March 20th.
$100 gift certificate to Temaki Den, in Denver.
Lindsey Buckingham Vinyl
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Nershi Hann Trio, at Chatauqua Community House, on March 14th.
Bottle of Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple
Grateful Dead Vinyl Set
David Bowie Vinyl Set
Starting bid
2 Tickets to Cyril Neville, at Swallow Hill Music, on February 7th.
Otis Redding Vinyl
$100 Gift Card to Pit Fiend in Denver
Starting bid
Two tickets to Beausoleil, on March 7th, at NorthGlenn Arts.
Rosetta Hall Gift Bag with goodies!
$100 Gift Card to Rosetta Hall in Boulder
Starting bid
2 Tickets to see Dirty Dozen Brass Band, at Lone Tree Arts Center, on February 13th.
Craft Bottle of Gin
The Post Beanie and Hammock
$25 Gift Card to Snarfs
Starting bid
KGNU and CFCZ poster of Mardi Gras 2026 signed by the band!
Starting bid
John Coltrane’s impact on modern music is immeasurable. The saxophonist’s groundbreaking work at Atlantic Records in the early 1960s helped expand the language of jazz and redefine the possibilities of improvisation. In honor of Coltrane’s upcoming centennial next year, Rhino is starting the celebration early on with a vinyl boxed set featuring six albums in mono, reissued as part of the acclaimed Rhino High Fidelity series.
Starting bid
Beautiful onyx bowl.
Bottle of 2023 Stuhlmuller Vineyards
$25 Gift Card to Pony M Cake and Boba Tea
Starting bid
Beautiful Onyx Bowl
$25 to Busey Brews in Nederland
$25 to Zweig Brewery in Fort Collins
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