KGNU's Silent Auction

John Coltrane’s impact on modern music is immeasurable. The saxophonist’s groundbreaking work at Atlantic Records in the early 1960s helped expand the language of jazz and redefine the possibilities of improvisation. In honor of Coltrane’s upcoming centennial next year, Rhino is starting the celebration early on with a vinyl boxed set featuring six albums in mono, reissued as part of the acclaimed Rhino High Fidelity series.



