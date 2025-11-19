Khalif Court

Offered by

Khalif Court

About the memberships

Khalif Court Membership Dues 2027

Membership Dues
$115

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026)

Associate Dues
$25

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026)

Membership +HPC ( No Past Commandress Council)
$125

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026) No Past Commandress Council Fee Dues $115 plus HPC $10

Membership +Past Commandress Council
$130

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026) Dues $115 and Past Commandress Council $15

Membership +Past Commandress Council + HPC
$140

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026): Dues $115, Past Commandress Council $15, and HPC Fee $10

Membership +Past Commandress Council +HPIC
$140

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026): Dues $115, Past Commandress Council $15, and HPIC Fee $10

HPIC
$10

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026): This amount is to be paid to Imperial

HPC
$10

No expiration

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026): This amount is to be paid to Imperial

Past Commandress Council
$15

Valid for one year

2026 Dues (Jan 2026- Dec 31, 2026): The amount is to entitle your access to the Past Commandress Council for 2026.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!