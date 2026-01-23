Khalif Court

Offered by

Khalif Court

About the memberships

Khalif Court Membership Dues 2027 Dues

Membership Dues
$115

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027)

Associate Dues
$25

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027)

Membership +HPC ( No Past Commandress Council)
$125

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027) No Past Commandress Council Fee Dues $115 plus HPC $10

Membership +Past Commandress Council
$130

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027) Dues $115 and Past Commandress Council $15

Membership +Past Commandress Council + HPC
$140

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027): Dues $115, Past Commandress Council $15, and HPC Fee $10

Membership +Past Commandress Council +HPIC
$140

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027): Dues $115, Past Commandress Council $15, and HPIC Fee $10

HPIC
$10

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027): This amount is to be paid to Imperial

HPC
$10

No expiration

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027): This amount is to be paid to Imperial

Past Commandress Council
$15

Valid until February 19, 2027

2027 Dues (Jan 2027- Dec 31, 2027): The amount is to entitle your access to the Past Commandress Council for 2027.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!