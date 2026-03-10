Kaitlins Heart For Heroes

Hosted by

Kaitlins Heart For Heroes

About this event

KHFH Golf Tournament

11200 NW Towner Dr

Grimes, IA 50111, USA

4-Person Team
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Exclusive Sponsorship
$2,500

1 foursome • Pre/postevent recognition

Recognition on the event website and day of event.

Gift Sponsorship
$1,500

Logo on player gifts Recognition on the event website and day of event.

Food & Beverage Sponsorship
$1,500

Recognition on the event website and day of event

Hole-in-One Sponsorship
$500

Signage on longer par 3 hole.

Recognition on the event website and day of event.

Hole Sponsor
$250

Signage on the course • Ability to set up a tent, table and staff a hole.

Recognition on the event website and day of event.

Hole Sponsor Bundle
$600

Sponsor 3 holes

Add a donation for Kaitlins Heart For Heroes

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!