KHFH Golf Tournament

Hosted by
About this event
1 foursome • Pre/postevent recognition
Recognition on the event website and day of event.
Logo on player gifts Recognition on the event website and day of event.
Recognition on the event website and day of event
Signage on longer par 3 hole.
Recognition on the event website and day of event.
Signage on the course • Ability to set up a tent, table and staff a hole.
Recognition on the event website and day of event.
Sponsor 3 holes
$
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