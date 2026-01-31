King Hall Legal Foundation

Offered by

King Hall Legal Foundation

KHLF 47th Annual Charity Auction - Live Auction

KDRT 95.7 FM Rockstar Radio Hour item
KDRT 95.7 FM Rockstar Radio Hour
$85
Professor Experience - Rogers item
Professor Experience - Rogers
$310

Pizza and guided wine tasting with Professor Rogers

Sacramento Kings Tickets item
Sacramento Kings Tickets
$250

Two lower level seats to see the Sacramento Kings v. Cleveland Cavaliers on Sat, Feb 7th

UC Davis Women’s Basketball tickets and merch item
UC Davis Women’s Basketball tickets and merch
$180
Professor Experience - Larson and Chin item
Professor Experience - Larson and Chin
$300

Casino night with Professor Larson and Professor Chin

Pax Wine Cellars item
Pax Wine Cellars
$200

3 bottle wine set in gift box with a Private Tasting & Tour for 4 guests at Pax Wine Cellars

Professor Experience - Reuben item
Professor Experience - Reuben
$170

Dinner and wine at Professor Reuben's house

Professor Experience - Sudarma item
Professor Experience - Sudarma
$270

Experience with Professor Sudarma at Great Bear Vineyards

Professor Experience - Fadem item
Professor Experience - Fadem
$110

Trivia night with Professor Fadem

Barrister’s Ball Tickets item
Barrister’s Ball Tickets
$230
Professor Experience - Börk and Fish item
Professor Experience - Börk and Fish
$400

Poker night with Professors Börk and Fish

Professor Experience - Tanaka and Miller item
Professor Experience - Tanaka and Miller
$200

Nine holes of golf with breakfast at Cafe Bernardo with Professor Tanaka and retired Professor Miller

Professor Experience - Aldana item
Professor Experience - Aldana
$80

Wine tasting at SILT winery in Clarksburg with Professor Aldana

Professor Experience - Pruitt item
Professor Experience - Pruitt
$350

Dinner at Professor Pruitt's home in Bodega Bay + a visit to the UC Davis Marine Lab at Bodega Bay

Scribner Bend Vineyards item
Scribner Bend Vineyards
$540

Barrel Room Tour and Wine Tasting Certificate for up to 10 people at Scribner Bend

Professor Experience - Souchek, Joslin, and Miazad item
Professor Experience - Souchek, Joslin, and Miazad
$400

Lunch for four with Soucek, Joslin, & Miazad at Chez Panisse Cafe in Berkeley

Opus One Winery item
Opus One Winery
$400

Gather four guests for an exclusive wine tasting at Opus One’s winery.

The Westin Verasa Napa item
The Westin Verasa Napa
$600

Enjoy a two-night stay at the Westin Verasa Napa.

Professor Experience - Horton item
Professor Experience - Horton
$1,020

Laser tag with Professor Horton

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