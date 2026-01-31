KHLF 47th Annual Charity Auction - Live Auction

Offered by
Pizza and guided wine tasting with Professor Rogers
Two lower level seats to see the Sacramento Kings v. Cleveland Cavaliers on Sat, Feb 7th
Casino night with Professor Larson and Professor Chin
3 bottle wine set in gift box with a Private Tasting & Tour for 4 guests at Pax Wine Cellars
Dinner and wine at Professor Reuben's house
Experience with Professor Sudarma at Great Bear Vineyards
Trivia night with Professor Fadem
Poker night with Professors Börk and Fish
Nine holes of golf with breakfast at Cafe Bernardo with Professor Tanaka and retired Professor Miller
Wine tasting at SILT winery in Clarksburg with Professor Aldana
Dinner at Professor Pruitt's home in Bodega Bay + a visit to the UC Davis Marine Lab at Bodega Bay
Barrel Room Tour and Wine Tasting Certificate for up to 10 people at Scribner Bend
Lunch for four with Soucek, Joslin, & Miazad at Chez Panisse Cafe in Berkeley
Gather four guests for an exclusive wine tasting at Opus One’s winery.
Enjoy a two-night stay at the Westin Verasa Napa.
Laser tag with Professor Horton
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