KHS Project Graduation Silent Auction

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Enjoy a relaxing 3 night stay at this terrific beach house. 11 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.
Fine Print: Auction item expires 12/31/26. Blackout dates include Memorial Day, July4th, Labor Day, Christmas and New Years Eve. Winner will need to sign a contract with the homeowner and follow all house rules. Parties and pets are not allowed at this rental. Cleaning fee of $175 will be paid directly to owner at time of rental. Generously donated by Kristin and Damien Rodriguez https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44534324?search_mode=regular_search&adults=1&check_in=2026-03-09&check_out=2026-03-14&children=0&infants=0&pets=0&source_impression_id=p3_1773096364_P3TO3OxPBBoMGnXt&previous_page_section_name=1000Donated
Starting bid
Experience the best seats in the house and enjoy first-class amenities watching the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers in the Insperity Club located at Daikin Park. This club features a premier
vantage point directly behind home plate.
This ticket package valued at $1,500.00 includes:
4 VIP Suite Tickets to the Insperity Club
1 VIP Diamond Lot Parking Pass
In-suite complimentary food
Attentive in-seat wait-service
Access to a top shelf, fully stocked private bar. Generously donated by Insperity.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for (1) Family 6 month Season Pass valued at $250. Visit the petting zoo, mini-golf course, Western play town, huge playground, gigantic sandbox, zip line, horseshoes, and much more. Healthy family fun that kids love! Generously donated by 7 Acre Wood
Starting bid
Dual Membership (good for 2 adults).
Valued at $95 - Generously donated by the Museum of Fine Arts Houston
Starting bid
These 5 pieces are sure to make time in your kitchen better! (1) 4 Piece set with rice measuring cup and scoop. (1) Kitchen Aid 9 speed hand mixer. (1) KitchenAid cordless hand blender. (1) Set of 4 storage baskets. (1) KitchenAid accessory beaters. Generously donated by Ellen Delap, Certified Professional Organizer. https://professional-organizer.com/index.php
Starting bid
Welcome to your 6 night stay on the water! This lovely townhouse is on Lake Padre, the largest canal on North Padre Island is perfect for fishing. You will enjoy the best of both worlds, because the beach is within walking distance! A short drive will take you into Corpus Christi or Port Aransas. This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath that sleeps 6.
The winner will need to plan a date before July 31, 2026 by checking availability on the calendar in the link. Blackout dates July 3-5th. Parties, pets, and renters under 25 are not allowed per HOA rules. All fees included. https://www.vacasa.com/unit/115987 Generously donated by The Lowe Family.
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 peaceful nights under the stars in Wimberley! This home is next door to Blue Hole State Park, and within walking distance of the town square. This 2-bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6 and is on Cypress Creek. A short drive will take you into Austin or San Marcos.
The winner will need to plan a date before April 1, 2027 by checking availability on the calendar in the link. Blackout dates July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Years eve. Parties, pets, andrenters under 25 not allowed per management rules. All fees included. stay.https://www.hillcountrypremier.com/vacation-rentals/rental/751-OSM/ Generously donated by the Lowe Family
Starting bid
Have you ever been curious about reformer Pilates? Plan a one hour, four person Pilates party or two privates, for one hour each Pilates session! This bundle includes a $150 Pilates gift card, a $25 gift card Parry’s, a 12x6 inch foam roller, a Pilates magic circle and a 3 pack of grippy socks. Please contact DeeAnne Lowe to arrange your Pilates experience.
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066717735464 Generously donated by Lake Houston Pilates.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Membership is of 2 adults and 3 children. Membership Benefits include:
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