KHS Project Graduation Silent Auction

Welcome to your 6 night stay on the water! This lovely townhouse is on Lake Padre, the largest canal on North Padre Island is perfect for fishing. You will enjoy the best of both worlds, because the beach is within walking distance! A short drive will take you into Corpus Christi or Port Aransas. This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath that sleeps 6.

The winner will need to plan a date before July 31, 2026 by checking availability on the calendar in the link. Blackout dates July 3-5th. Parties, pets, and renters under 25 are not allowed per HOA rules. All fees included. https://www.vacasa.com/unit/115987 Generously donated by The Lowe Family.