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Khs Project Graduation

About this event

KHS Project Graduation Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2702 Kings Forest Dr, Kingwood, TX 77339, USA

Crystal Beach House (valued at $1760) item
Crystal Beach House (valued at $1760)
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a relaxing 3 night stay at this terrific beach house. 11 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths.

Fine Print: Auction item expires 12/31/26. Blackout dates include Memorial Day, July4th, Labor Day, Christmas and New Years Eve. Winner will need to sign a contract with the homeowner and follow all house rules. Parties and pets are not allowed at this rental. Cleaning fee of $175 will be paid directly to owner at time of rental. Generously donated by Kristin and Damien Rodriguez https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/44534324?search_mode=regular_search&adults=1&check_in=2026-03-09&check_out=2026-03-14&children=0&infants=0&pets=0&source_impression_id=p3_1773096364_P3TO3OxPBBoMGnXt&previous_page_section_name=1000Donated

Astros vs Rangers Tickets 5/17 (valued at $1500) item
Astros vs Rangers Tickets 5/17 (valued at $1500)
$500

Starting bid

Experience the best seats in the house and enjoy first-class amenities watching the Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers in the Insperity Club located at Daikin Park. This club features a premier

vantage point directly behind home plate.

This ticket package valued at $1,500.00 includes:


 4 VIP Suite Tickets to the Insperity Club

 1 VIP Diamond Lot Parking Pass

 In-suite complimentary food

 Attentive in-seat wait-service


 Access to a top shelf, fully stocked private bar. Generously donated by Insperity.


7 Acre Wood Season Pass (valued at $250) item
7 Acre Wood Season Pass (valued at $250)
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for (1) Family 6 month Season Pass valued at $250. Visit the petting zoo, mini-golf course, Western play town, huge playground, gigantic sandbox, zip line, horseshoes, and much more. Healthy family fun that kids love! Generously donated by 7 Acre Wood

Museum of Fine Arts Houston Dual Membership (valued at $95) item
Museum of Fine Arts Houston Dual Membership (valued at $95)
$30

Starting bid

 Dual Membership (good for 2 adults).

  • One free single-use parking pass for an MFAH garage plus discounted parking thereafter
  • Free parking when dining at Le Jardinier
  • 15% discount at Cafe Leonelli
  • 10% discount at the MFA Shop
  • Invitation to the annual Members Holiday Party

Valued at $95 - Generously donated by the Museum of Fine Arts Houston

Kitchen Organization Bundle (valued at $300) item
Kitchen Organization Bundle (valued at $300)
$100

Starting bid

These 5 pieces are sure to make time in your kitchen better! (1) 4 Piece set with rice measuring cup and scoop. (1) Kitchen Aid 9 speed hand mixer. (1) KitchenAid cordless hand blender. (1) Set of 4 storage baskets. (1) KitchenAid accessory beaters. Generously donated by Ellen Delap, Certified Professional Organizer. https://professional-organizer.com/index.php

Corpus Christi Beach House (Valued at $1400) item
Corpus Christi Beach House (Valued at $1400)
$500

Starting bid

Welcome to your 6 night stay on the water!  This lovely townhouse is on Lake Padre, the largest canal on North Padre Island is perfect for fishing.  You will enjoy the best of both worlds, because the beach is within walking distance!  A short drive will take you into Corpus Christi or Port Aransas.  This townhouse is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath that sleeps 6.   

The winner will need to plan a date before July 31, 2026 by checking availability on the calendar in the link.  Blackout dates July 3-5th. Parties, pets, and renters under 25 are not allowed per HOA rules.  All fees included.  https://www.vacasa.com/unit/115987  Generously donated by The Lowe Family.

Wimberly Getaway (Valued at $1450) item
Wimberly Getaway (Valued at $1450)
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy 3 peaceful nights under the stars in Wimberley!  This home is next door to Blue Hole State Park, and within walking distance of the town square.  This 2-bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6 and is on Cypress Creek.  A short drive will take you into Austin or San Marcos. 

The winner will need to plan a date before April 1, 2027 by checking availability on the calendar in the link.  Blackout dates July 4th, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, Christmas, New Years eve. Parties, pets, andrenters under 25 not allowed per management rules.  All fees included. stay.https://www.hillcountrypremier.com/vacation-rentals/rental/751-OSM/  Generously donated by the Lowe Family

Pilates Package (Valued at $200) item
Pilates Package (Valued at $200)
$60

Starting bid

Have you ever been curious about reformer Pilates?  Plan a one hour, four person Pilates party or two privates, for one hour each Pilates session!  This bundle includes a $150 Pilates gift card, a $25 gift card Parry’s, a 12x6 inch foam roller, a Pilates magic circle and a 3 pack of grippy socks.  Please contact DeeAnne Lowe to arrange your Pilates experience. 

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066717735464  Generously donated by Lake Houston Pilates.

Wellbridge Acupuncture Treatment (Valued at $85) item
Wellbridge Acupuncture Treatment (Valued at $85)
$25

Starting bid

Traditional and Non-Invasive treatments
 Needling is a wonderful and time tested form of treatment. Wellbridge uses the highest quality, sterile, single use Seirin needles. These needles are comparable in diameter to a human hair and the technique I use makes the process incredibly relaxing. 
 
For patients who prefer non-invasive methods, we have acu-laser pens and acu-patches that can be used both in office and in telehealth apointments.
Houston Zoo Family Membership (Valued at $239) item
Houston Zoo Family Membership (Valued at $239)
$60

Starting bid

Membership is of 2 adults and 3 children. Membership Benefits include:

  • Visit anytime! NO reservations needed for members
  • Free Admission for 12 Months (excluding special and separately ticketed events) See additional Member Exclusives>
  • Your membership helps support animals here at the Zoo and in the wild
  • Monthly Member Mornings! The Zoo will open an hour early so you can enjoy the Zoo before we open to the public. Member Mornings happen on the first Saturday of every month.
  • Dedicated member entrance at the Zoo’s main entrance
  • Exclusive opportunity to book a kids’ birthday party
  • 10% Zoo Store discount (some restrictions may apply) 
  • Discounted admission at over 100 other zoos and aquariums nationwide. List of Participating Locations
  • Exclusive discounts for additional admission, special event tickets, and more (some restrictions apply)
  • Early registration for Camp Zoofari


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!