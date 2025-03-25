KHS PTSA's Pickleball Palooza Auction

Beach Getaway in Galveston! Dreaming of a relaxing beach escape? Bid on a TWO-NIGHT STAY at a beautiful family-friendly beach house in Galveston, Texas! Here’s what’s waiting for you: ✨4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms – Sleeps 10, plenty of space for the whole family! ✨ Just 150 feet from a private beach – toes in the sand in seconds. ✨ Ocean views and large terraces to soak up the sunrise or sunset. ✨ A hot tub/jacuzzi to unwind after a day of fun. ✨ BBQ grill for family cookouts. ✨ Family-friendly beach and sports gear included. ✨ Washer and Dryer. ✨Parking available. This is your chance to create unforgettable beach memories with family or friends! The winning bidder will coordinate with the owner to schedule your getaway (must be booked 3 months in advance, subject to availability). Please note: A cleaning fee will apply and is not included in the auction bid. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity – place your bid now and start planning your Galveston adventure! All proceeds support Kingwood High School PTSA programs, scholarships, and staff appreciation. Value: $1600

Beach Getaway in Galveston! Dreaming of a relaxing beach escape? Bid on a TWO-NIGHT STAY at a beautiful family-friendly beach house in Galveston, Texas! Here’s what’s waiting for you: ✨4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms – Sleeps 10, plenty of space for the whole family! ✨ Just 150 feet from a private beach – toes in the sand in seconds. ✨ Ocean views and large terraces to soak up the sunrise or sunset. ✨ A hot tub/jacuzzi to unwind after a day of fun. ✨ BBQ grill for family cookouts. ✨ Family-friendly beach and sports gear included. ✨ Washer and Dryer. ✨Parking available. This is your chance to create unforgettable beach memories with family or friends! The winning bidder will coordinate with the owner to schedule your getaway (must be booked 3 months in advance, subject to availability). Please note: A cleaning fee will apply and is not included in the auction bid. Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity – place your bid now and start planning your Galveston adventure! All proceeds support Kingwood High School PTSA programs, scholarships, and staff appreciation. Value: $1600

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