Khuddar Pakistan's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Three Bedroom Oceanfront Getaway at Dunescape Villas, Atlantic Beach, NC
Enjoy a relaxing coastal retreat at Ocean Resorts at Dunescape Villas on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. This oceanfront three bedroom condo offers direct beach access, sweeping Atlantic views, and a peaceful setting ideal for a restorative weekend away.
Wake to the sound of the surf, spend your days on wide, uncrowded beaches, and unwind on your private balcony as the sun sets over the water. Atlantic Beach blends classic coastal charm with excellent local dining, boating, and waterfront experiences.
Package Includes
Two night weekend stay in a three bedroom oceanfront condo
Accommodations for up to five guests
Access to community pool and private beach walkway
Terms
Reservation must be made at least 30 days in advance
Subject to availability
Blackout dates may apply
Must be used by end of 2026
Starting bid
Artist: Shazia Saleem
99 Names of Allah
Acrylic, Oil Paint, Gold Leaf
36 inch x inch
Starting bid
A gift card from Bailey's Jewelry Store in Raleigh
Starting bid
Artist: Salina Akter
Kindness Meadow
Acrylic on the canvas
20" x 20"
Starting bid
Artist: Nigam Ehsan
Royal Blue Magnolias with Frame
18" x 24"
Starting bid
Artist: Kulsum Tasnif
Pakistani Folk Art
Acrylic on canvas
14" x 14"
Starting bid
Artist: Sadiya Noor
Rumman
Acrylic and Oil
12" x 12"
Starting bid
Artist: Mervat Soto
Gratitude: A Divine Flow
Acrylic, plaster
16" x 20"
Starting bid
Artist: Selina Akter
The Light of Optimism -1
Color Pencil on Paper
8" x 10" and 11" x 14" in mat
Starting bid
Artist: Jamil Abdul-Wahid
Signs of Things to Come
Vinyl Emulsion Paint, Charcoal & Oil Paint on Canvas
8" x 8"
Starting bid
Artist: Nigam Ehsan
Blooming Gladiolus Gouache Gold with Frame
6" x 8"
