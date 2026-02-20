Khuddar Pakistan's Silent Auction

Three Bedroom Oceanfront Getaway at Dunescape Villas, Atlantic Beach, NC



Enjoy a relaxing coastal retreat at Ocean Resorts at Dunescape Villas on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. This oceanfront three bedroom condo offers direct beach access, sweeping Atlantic views, and a peaceful setting ideal for a restorative weekend away.



Wake to the sound of the surf, spend your days on wide, uncrowded beaches, and unwind on your private balcony as the sun sets over the water. Atlantic Beach blends classic coastal charm with excellent local dining, boating, and waterfront experiences.



Package Includes

Two night weekend stay in a three bedroom oceanfront condo

Accommodations for up to five guests

Access to community pool and private beach walkway



Terms

Reservation must be made at least 30 days in advance

Subject to availability

Blackout dates may apply

Must be used by end of 2026