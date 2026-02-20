Khuddar Pakistan's Silent Auction

Khuddar Pakistan
Weekend Getaway item
Weekend Getaway
$900

Starting bid

Three Bedroom Oceanfront Getaway at Dunescape Villas, Atlantic Beach, NC

Enjoy a relaxing coastal retreat at Ocean Resorts at Dunescape Villas on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. This oceanfront three bedroom condo offers direct beach access, sweeping Atlantic views, and a peaceful setting ideal for a restorative weekend away.

Wake to the sound of the surf, spend your days on wide, uncrowded beaches, and unwind on your private balcony as the sun sets over the water. Atlantic Beach blends classic coastal charm with excellent local dining, boating, and waterfront experiences.

Package Includes
Two night weekend stay in a three bedroom oceanfront condo
Accommodations for up to five guests
Access to community pool and private beach walkway

Terms
Reservation must be made at least 30 days in advance
Subject to availability
Blackout dates may apply
Must be used by end of 2026

99 Names of Allah
$600

Starting bid

Artist: Shazia Saleem

99 Names of Allah

Acrylic, Oil Paint, Gold Leaf

36 inch x inch

$500 Gift Card
$500

Starting bid

A gift card from Bailey's Jewelry Store in Raleigh

Kindness Meadow
$475

Starting bid

Artist: Salina Akter

Kindness Meadow

Acrylic on the canvas

20" x 20"

Royal Blue Magnolias
$300

Starting bid

Artist: Nigam Ehsan

Royal Blue Magnolias with Frame

18" x 24"


Pakistani Folk Art
$250

Starting bid

Artist: Kulsum Tasnif

Pakistani Folk Art

Acrylic on canvas

14" x 14"

Rumman
$200

Starting bid

Artist: Sadiya Noor

Rumman

Acrylic and Oil

12" x 12"

Gratitude: A Divine Flow
$150

Starting bid

Artist: Mervat Soto

Gratitude: A Divine Flow

Acrylic, plaster

16" x 20"

The Light of Optimism
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Selina Akter

The Light of Optimism -1

Color Pencil on Paper

8" x 10" and 11" x 14" in mat

Signs of Things to Come
$100

Starting bid

Artist: Jamil Abdul-Wahid

Signs of Things to Come

Vinyl Emulsion Paint, Charcoal & Oil Paint on Canvas

8" x 8"

Blooming Gladiolus
$75

Starting bid

Artist: Nigam Ehsan

Blooming Gladiolus Gouache Gold with Frame

6" x 8"

