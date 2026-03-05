Khufu Temple No. 120 A.E.A.O.N.M.S.

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Khufu Temple No. 120 A.E.A.O.N.M.S.

About this event

Khufu Temple 2026 Potentate Ball

200 Atrium Dr

Somerset, NJ 08873, USA

VIP Ball Admission
$140
Available until Jul 20

Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities, activities, Potentate Ball, and hospitality.

Hospitality ONLY Admission
$60
Available until Jul 20

Grants entry to ONLY the hospitality events.

Souvenir Ad Journal - Full Page
$75
Available until Jul 11

All ads for the Potentate Ad Journal will be full page, with or without picture. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.

Souvenir Journal Inside Front Cover
$150
Available until Jul 11

The inside front cover for the Potentate Ad Journal. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.

Souvenir Journal Inside Back Cover
$150
Available until Jul 11

The inside back cover page of the Potentate Ad Journal. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.

Souvenir Journal Outside Cover
$200
Available until Jul 11

The outside cover for the Potentate Ad Journal. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.

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