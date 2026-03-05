Khufu Temple 2026 Potentate Ball

About this event
Grants entry to the event with access to all amenities, activities, Potentate Ball, and hospitality.
Grants entry to ONLY the hospitality events.
All ads for the Potentate Ad Journal will be full page, with or without picture. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.
The inside front cover for the Potentate Ad Journal. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.
The inside back cover page of the Potentate Ad Journal. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.
The outside cover for the Potentate Ad Journal. Ads must be camera ready and emailed (jpeg or PDF) to 807media@gmail.com.
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