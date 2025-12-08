Kent Island Cruisers

Hosted by

Kent Island Cruisers

About this event

KIC 32nd Anniversary Dinner

110 Piney Narrows Rd

Chester, MD 21619, USA

Crab Cake Platter item
Crab Cake Platter
$53

Crab Cake Platter, 2 jumbo lump crab cakes, cilantro rice, seasonal vegetables.


Cost includes taxes, tip, soft drinks and tea.

Cash Bar for Specialty Drinks and Alcohol

Ribeye, 12oz Angus Steak item
Ribeye, 12oz Angus Steak
$55

Ribeye, 12oz Angus Steak, Old Bay Butter, garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables.


Cost per meal includes taxes, tip, soft drinks and tea.

Cash Bar for Specialty Drinks and Alcohol

Crab Imperial item
Crab Imperial
$42

Crab Imperial Stuffed Flounder, garlic mashed potatoes and green beans.


Cost per meal includes taxes, tip, soft drinks and tea.

Cash Bar for Specialty Drinks and Alcohol

GUEST MEAL
$60

Cost per meal includes taxes, tip, soft drinks and tea.

Cash Bar for Specialty Drinks and Alcohol

Add a donation for Kent Island Cruisers

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!