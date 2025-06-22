Kick Back with NWaC Silent Auction

Value: $300





An exclusive Saturday BBQ hosted at the home of NWaC’s Artistic and Producing Directors. This private backyard hangout includes great food, good vibes, and even better company — featuring NWaC staff, board members, junior board, and friends!



You and 2 guests (up to 3 total) will enjoy a laid-back afternoon with a delicious, home-cooked meal that honors your dietary needs, refreshing beverages, and casual entertainment like karaoke or a backyard movie (weather permitting). It’s a warm, welcoming way to get to know the folks behind NWaC and support queer, site-specific theatre in Chicago.



Includes:

BBQ meal for 3 (dietary restrictions accommodated)

Drinks (non-alcoholic and optional adult beverages)

Access to karaoke or backyard movie experience

A fun, informal gathering with NWaC’s creative community



Fine Print:

Event will take place on a mutually agreed-upon Saturday (Summer or Fall 2025)

Location is in Chicago and CTA-accessible

Maximum 3 guests per winning bid