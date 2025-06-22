Kick Back with NWaC Silent Auction

Hammy Wammy OR NWaC Headquarters
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $300
An exclusive Saturday BBQ hosted at the home of NWaC’s Artistic and Producing Directors. This private backyard hangout includes great food, good vibes, and even better company — featuring NWaC staff, board members, junior board, and friends!
You and 2 guests (up to 3 total) will enjoy a laid-back afternoon with a delicious, home-cooked meal that honors your dietary needs, refreshing beverages, and casual entertainment like karaoke or a backyard movie (weather permitting). It’s a warm, welcoming way to get to know the folks behind NWaC and support queer, site-specific theatre in Chicago.
Includes:
BBQ meal for 3 (dietary restrictions accommodated)
Drinks (non-alcoholic and optional adult beverages)
Access to karaoke or backyard movie experience
A fun, informal gathering with NWaC’s creative community
Fine Print:
Event will take place on a mutually agreed-upon Saturday (Summer or Fall 2025)
Location is in Chicago and CTA-accessible
Maximum 3 guests per winning bid
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $300
Triptych | Painted in 2017 for NWaC's production of The Kid Thing
This bold and expressive three-piece series by Chicago artist Alaina Moore was created for Nothing Without a Company’s 2017 production of The Kid Thing by Sarah Gubbins. The play explores queer relationships, intimacy, and the unknowns of family and future.
Each painting features radiant, flowing silhouettes in vibrant pastel tones, evoking emotion, identity, and transformation.
Becoming – 24 x 18 in
Convergence – 24 x 24 in
Entwined – 24 x 18 in
Together, these paintings form a vibrant tribute to queer connection and fluid expression. Whether displayed as a full triptych or individually, Fluid Forms makes a striking, heartfelt addition to any home or creative space.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $250
Step into the spotlight with this dazzling collection of five iconic Broadway posters. Showcasing fan favorites like The Book of Mormon, Green Day’s American Idiot, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, and Newsies The Musical, this package is a must-have for any theatre lover.
The crown jewel? A Bring It On The Musical poster signed by the entire cast — a rare, one-of-a-kind collectible that makes this package truly unforgettable.
Whether you’re decking out your space or starting a collection, these posters bring Broadway’s energy right to your walls.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $225
1 spot in Home Comedy Theater Level 1 Improv Classes. The class is 1 day a week for 7 weeks.
Calling All Improv Enthusiasts: From Newbie to Veteran!
Elevate your skills and spark your creativity! Curious to try improv, build confidence, and connect with new people? Or are you a veteran seeking to refine your performance and expand your comedic horizons?
Home Comedy Theater, Chicago's newest hub for improv, is offering two full scholarships to our 7-week Level 1 improv class. Learn from the best, make lasting connections, and become a foundational part of Chicago's newest improv community, one class a week.
For more information, feel free to ask our Board Member Scott Hanada, who is also a proud member of Home Comedy's 1st Graduating Class!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $225
1 spot in Home Comedy Theater Level 1 Improv Classes. The class is 1 day a week for 7 weeks.
Calling All Improv Enthusiasts: From Newbie to Veteran!
Elevate your skills and spark your creativity! Curious to try improv, build confidence, and connect with new people? Or are you a veteran seeking to refine your performance and expand your comedic horizons?
Home Comedy Theater, Chicago's newest hub for improv, is offering two full scholarships to our 7-week Level 1 improv class. Learn from the best, make lasting connections, and become a foundational part of Chicago's newest improv community, one class a week.
For more information, feel free to ask our Board Member Scott Hanada, who is also a proud member of Home Comedy's 1st Graduating Class!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $215
Get moving with this energizing package from Cheetah Gym. Includes a 10-pass membership that gives you access to top-tier gym facilities and group fitness classes. Whether you're into lifting, cycling, yoga, or just getting started, this pass will help you find your flow.
Also included is a Cheetah Gym tote bag and a branded water bottle, perfect for carrying your gear and staying hydrated while you sweat it out.
A great option for kick starting your fitness journey or leveling up your current routine.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $170
Celebrate Hawai‘i’s culture and community with this curated bundle.
Includes a community tote bag, journal, stickers, informational packets from Hawai‘i nonprofits, and pens to keep you inspired and informed.
Enjoy local essentials like Kukui Nut Oil, two artisan soaps (Maui and Kanaka-made), and Hawaiian sea salt. Plus, show your support with two Kaʻehu T-shirts and a Kua trucker hat.
A meaningful collection that honors caring for ourselves and our ʻāina.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $142
This bundle is big, bold, and unapologetically queer, just how we like it.
Light things up with a handcrafted pink dick candle, the perfect mix of sass and ambiance. Rock your fat, fem, Asian pride with a Mateo Valentine wrestling tee, designed by and for those who throw down in the ring and in the culture. Then wind down with David Collins' queer romance novel Single & Cooking, a tender, tasty read filled with longing, laughter, and late-night snacks.
To top it all off, celebrate identity and pride with a vibrant "Gay" painting by artist Justin Howard — a powerful and colorful statement piece that brings spirit and visibility to any space.
Whether you're treating yourself or gifting your favorite fabulous friend, this package delivers on heat, heart, and radical self-love.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Total Value: $105
Get geared up for your next outdoor escape with this lightweight and practical adventure bundle. The Modase hiking backpack is perfect for day hikes or weekend getaways, while the Light My Fire food container keeps meals fresh on the go. Rest easy with a compact Trekology inflatable pillow and the Outdoorsman Lab inflatable sleeping pad, both built for comfort under the stars.
Whether you're hitting the trails, camping, or traveling light, this package keeps you prepared and comfortable wherever you roam.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Total Value: $105
Get geared up for your next outdoor escape with this lightweight and practical adventure bundle. The Modase hiking backpack is perfect for day hikes or weekend getaways, while the Light My Fire food container keeps meals fresh on the go. Rest easy with a compact Trekology inflatable pillow and the Outdoorsman Lab inflatable sleeping pad, both built for comfort under the stars.
Whether you're hitting the trails, camping, or traveling light, this package keeps you prepared and comfortable wherever you roam.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $100
Oil on canvas, 24 × 20 in
This vivid, textural painting by Mina Gaber, a longtime friend and supporter of the company, captures a reclining figure with bold brushstrokes and a dynamic palette of vibrant color. The composition pulses with energy, blurring the line between body and abstraction.
Gaber’s expressive style invites viewers to connect with both the physical movement of the paint and the emotional depth of the scene. A powerful piece for collectors of contemporary Chicago-based art and those who value community-rooted creators.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $88
4 General Admission Passes to the Field Museum. You and 3 friends can fuel your passion for discovery with dinosaurs, ancient objects, cultural insights, and groundbreaking science!
And if you go before October 19, 2025, you can see the Chicago’s Legacy Hula exhibit Co-Curated by our Artistic Director Hannah Ii-Epstein!
All tickets must be redeemed at once. Must be redeemed within one year. This certificate is non-transferable.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $86 /Include discounted tickets to SpiderMan $114
Science Matters! Your Journey into Discovery Starts Now!
Enjoy free admission for 2 to the Museum of Science and Industry, then pick your complimentary tour: descend into The Old Ben 17 Coal Mine Exhibit, America's 1st interactive exhibit, or step inside the historic U-505 Submarine, the sole WWII U-boat captured by the U.S.
As an added bonus, get two half-off tickets to MSI's latest exhibit, here for a limited engagement: Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $86 /Include discounted tickets to SpiderMan $114
Science Matters! Your Journey into Discovery Starts Now!
Enjoy free admission for 2 to the Museum of Science and Industry, then pick your complimentary tour: descend into The Old Ben 17 Coal Mine Exhibit, America's 1st interactive exhibit, or step inside the historic U-505 Submarine, the sole WWII U-boat captured by the U.S.
As an added bonus, get two half-off tickets to MSI's latest exhibit, here for a limited engagement: Spider-Man: Beyond Amazing!
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $80
Bring home the flavors of the islands with this delicious assortment of Hawai‘i-made goodies. Enjoy Lion Coffee and Island Sunset Blend, paired with the tropical tang of Kahuku Farms Lilikoi Butter.
Snack on a chewy Peanut Cake, crunchy Sea Animal Crackers, and savory Sakura Arare—perfect for mixing with popcorn and furikake to make local-style hurricane popcorn. Finish it off with buttery Mauna Loa macadamia nuts.
Great for sharing, gifting, or treating yourself to a little aloha.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $70
Treat your family to a day of art, history, and great food. This package includes free family admission to the Swedish American Museum (2 adults and up to 3 children), featuring engaging cultural exhibits, a children's immigration museum, and a cozy museum store. All areas are wheelchair accessible.
Your keiki can represent Nothing Without a Company in style with a children’s size NWaC T-shirt.
Then, head to Fiya with a $30 gift card and enjoy bold Levantine flavors from across the Middle East. From fresh pita to rich, spiced dishes, Fiya offers something delicious for everyone.
A fun and meaningful day in Andersonville for the whole family.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $60
Celebrate curiosity, culture, and creativity with this kid-friendly package. Enjoy family admission to the Swedish American Museum (2 adults and up to 3 children), where you’ll explore engaging exhibits on immigration, art, and identity. The Brunk Children’s Museum of Immigration offers hands-on fun designed especially for kids.
Also included are three NWaC children’s T-shirts so your keiki can proudly rep Nothing Without a Company.
A fun and meaningful family experience rooted in culture and community.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $60
Experience bold, imaginative theatre with two tickets to a 2025–2026 season performance at Pegasus Theatre Chicago. Celebrated for centering Black, emerging, and youth voices, Pegasus offers powerful stories that spark connection and intercultural exchange.
Treat yourself or a friend to an evening where epic stories take flight.
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Value: $60
Experience bold, imaginative theatre with two tickets to a 2025–2026 season performance at Pegasus Theatre Chicago. Celebrated for centering Black, emerging, and youth voices, Pegasus offers powerful stories that spark connection and intercultural exchange.
Treat yourself or a friend to an evening where epic stories take flight.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing